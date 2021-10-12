In the biggest victory of her career, Bia Haddad beats the world number 3 in Indian Wells – Sports

O brazilian tennis had a historic day this Monday in Indian Wells, in the United States. In her biggest career victory, the paulista Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated the Czech Karolina Pliskova, current world number 3 and main tournament seed for the WTA 1000 series, by 2 sets to 0 – with partials of 6/3 and 7/5, after 2 hours and 1 minute -, by the third round.

This is Bia Haddad’s second victory against a Top 10 in her career. She had defeated the then fourth place Sloane Stephens on the hard floor of Acapulco, Mexico, in 2019. Two other tennis players in the country had surpassed opponents in the Top 5: Andrea Vieira against Helena Sukova, on clay in Hamburg in 1989, and Niege Dias about Claudia Kohde-Kilsch, at the 1986 Fed Cup.

In addition, Bia Haddad equals the best Brazilian campaigns in tournaments equivalent to the current WTA 1000. Niege Dias reached the round of 16 in Montreal in 1987. Three years later, Andrea Vieira repeated the campaign on clay in Rome.

Bia Haddad’s next opponent at Indian Wells will be Estonian Anett Kontaveit, number 20 in the world and undefeated for eight games, coming from the title in Ostrava (Czech Republic). The Estonian tennis player eliminated current champion Bianca Andreescu, 21st in the ranking, by 7/6 (7/5) and 6/3. The Canadian defended only 65 of the 1,000 points she made in 2019 and will suffer a sharp drop in the rankings from November 8, when the points from the tournament in California will be discounted.

The campaign to the round of 16 in Indian Wells is yielding 140 ranking points for Bia Haddad, 20 for the qualifying debut victory and another 120 for the main draw results. She has 18 to discard from her 16th and last valid result. The current 115th in the ranking should return to the group of the 100 best in the world and has 58th place as the best career mark, reached in September 2017 and repeated at the beginning of the following year.

Bia Haddad has 66 victories in 2021, considering all levels of competition on the professional circuit, including qualifyings, and has already won five International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament titles. At the beginning of the season, the 25-year-old from São Paulo occupied only 359th place in the WTA ranking.

MELO WINS IN DOUBLE

Resuming the partnership after five years, Marcelo Melo and Ivan Dodig showed that the rapport between the two remains up to date even after this time apart. After making their debut, the Brazilian and the Croatian secured themselves in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 by beating the Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen by 2 sets to 1 – with partials of 6/4, 4/6 and 10 to 5 in the match tie-break, after 1 hour and 31 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Melo and Dodig, seeded number 8, will face Italian Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego, who had the withdrawal of the American duo formed by Jack Sock and John Isner, who withdrew from the tournament to accompany the birth of her third child.

Melo and Dodig won the title together at Roland Garros, in 2015. In addition, they were also champions of four Masters 1000: Shanghai, in 2013, Paris, in 2015, and Cincinnati and Toronto, in 2016. The pair was also finalist at Wimbledon , in 2013, and the ATP Finals, in 2014.