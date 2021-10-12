‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Teresa will wear a tight skirt with Leopoldina indirection | come around

At the this tuesday’s chapter, 10/12, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), who until then had no idea that her father and her governess were lovers, will have a flea behind her ear with a indirect of the sister.
Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will be confused by Leopoldina’s (Bruna Griphao) insinuation in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Review the scene in which Leopoldina refuses to marry:
Leopoldina says she won’t get married
Review the scene in which Teresa asks Leopoldina to keep Pedro’s case a secret:
Teresa asks Leopoldina to keep it a secret
Years passed, and the princess decided to use this secret to her advantage. As a last resort to avoid her arranged marriage, Dina threatened to reveal everything if the Countess did not convince Pedro to give up on the wedding.
Review the scene in which Leopoldina blackmails Luísa:
Leopoldina confesses that she always knew about the connection between Luísa and Pedro
But the youngest of the imperial family will lose her hand in her pinpricks, and Isabel almost doesn’t find out about the fence jump of Father. 😬
Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) almost lets out Pedro II’s (Selton Mello) secret in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
“I don’t understand why he went looking for the Countess,” says Teresa.
“Because she’s the only one my father will listen to, you know that very well,” retorts Leopoldina.
“What did she mean by that, Mommy?” Isabel asks suspiciously.
Leopoldina demands that Luísa convince Pedro to give up marrying her. Dumas, Gastão and Augusto arrive at Luísa’s house. Nicolau warns Celestina about Nino. Lupita assures Batista that she found out how to get rid of Lota. Tonico humiliates Dolores. Dumas reveals to Teresa, Pedro and Luísa that both Gastão and Augusto believe they will marry Isabel. Leopoldina makes insinuations about Luísa to Isabel. Guebo tells Samuel that he kissed Zayla. Tonico admires Zayla. Nelio praises Dolores. Jamil and Guebo’s gang rob Borges. Pilar is hit by a shot from Borges.
