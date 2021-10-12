Inês Brasil reveals that she received help during the pandemic: “I almost returned to prostitution”

Inês Brasil went through financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic, even thinking about going back to prostitution. That’s what he told in a chat on the podcast Just a minute, and was moved talking about the help he received from Seu Hugo, a friend of his father and neighbor, and the repercussion of the song “No Tem Coronavirus”.

“In the pandemic I had a lot of problems, the show ended. I made these videos too and Seu Hugo started putting food in… After I had a rich life I had almost nothing, my daughters helped me, but I didn’t want to say that I had a money problem. Sometimes I wanted to eat bread and didn’t have it. It was Seu Hugo, who is my father’s friend… His family lives in front of my house and he let him give me everything… Now it’s all coming from work. It’s very sad to have almost nothing to eat and people think you’re famous and have everything. I’m not ashamed to say no. It was through his money that I made my video”, he said.

“It’s really sad to know you’re on a diet, but you don’t have anything in the fridge. It’s terrifying. What I have is a restaurant for 100,000 that my father has and I won’t sell. The other 100,000 I sold to share with my daughters when we needed it.”

She considered going back to Europe, where she was a call girl in her youth, and was helped by Anitta. “I was about to go back to Germany for prostitution, you can’t take it, no show, with a pandemic… But God spoke continues making his home videos. My advisor called Anitta and asked her to record a video to help me. She did two, one singing in Spanish. Only no one knew I was having a hard time. I didn’t count because there are certain things you’re embarrassed to say because whether you like it or not when you’re famous everyone thinks you’re rich without you being. And if it was, like I was once rich, the money had run out, now it’s coming”, she said.

