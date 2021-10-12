Inflation must have peaked in September, says JP Morgan – 10/11/2021 – Market

THE 12-month inflation by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) has probably peaked this year In September. This is what the bank JP Morgan signals in a report released this Monday (11).

In September, the IPCA accumulated in 12 months reached 10.25%. It is the biggest variation since February 2016 (10.36%), according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The monthly IPCA rate was 1.16%, the highest for September since 1994. The variation, despite being robust, came at a level lower than expected by the financial market (1.25%).

In JP Morgan’s view, the September result can hardly be characterized as encouraging, as it is the biggest since the beginning of Plano Real. The data, however, was at a level “much lower than expected”, pointed out the bank.

“We think that September marked the peak of annual inflation in this cycle,” says the report. JP Morgan projects a deceleration of the IPCA to 8.4% this year.

This Monday, the financial market projection for inflation in 2021 rose for the 27th time in a row, reaching 8.59%. The estimate appears in the latest version of the Focus bulletin, produced by BC (Central Bank).

In part, analysts associate the IPCA’s possible loss of breath to a statistical effect, as there was a spike in food prices in the final stretch of last year. Inflation above 8%, however, remains a matter of concern among economists, consumers and entrepreneurs.

JP Morgan’s report reminds that, in addition to rising prices, the country registers signs of loss of breath in economic activity. The bank draws attention to the performance of two indicators: industrial production and retail sales.

According to the IBGE, factory production dropped 0.7% in August. Meanwhile, retail it fell 3.1%, the biggest retraction for the eighth calendar month since the beginning of the institute’s historical series, in 2000.

According to JP Morgan, the two indicators “disappointed” in August. For the institution, the results “came with a modest negative surprise in industrial production and a great disappointment in retail sales”.

Due to inflationary pressure, the Copom (BC Monetary Policy Committee) started to raise the basic interest rate, the Selic. Higher interest rates, in an environment of high unemployment and fragile income, challenge household consumption and business investments.

Like JP Morgan, BC president Roberto Campos Neto projected on the 4th that inflation would peak in September by the IPCA.

“September should be the peak of inflation in 12 months. We understand that there is an element of greater persistence and, therefore, we are being more incisive in terms of interest,” he said at the time.

Campos Neto spoke again about the topic on Friday (8), when Petrobras announced readjustment of 7.2% in the prices of gasoline and cooking gas in refineries. In the BC president’s view, the rise in gas prices should reflect further deterioration in market inflation expectations.

“Brazil took a big leap [nas expectativas de inflação] when we look to 2021, and it’s likely to get worse with the announcement of an increase in gas today. [sexta-feira]”, observed Campos Neto, during an online event promoted by Itaú BBA.