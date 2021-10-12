Intel Core i5-12400 appears in benchmarks and is faster than AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

CPU will only rely on Golden Cove cores for performance

You Intel Alder Lake CPUs Close to Release, but the unofficial information keeps coming. After showing specs and benchmarks for the i9-12900K and i7-12700K, it’s time for the intermediate tracking with the i5-12400, had information and benchmark leaked on the Chinese website Bilibili.

The Intel Core i5-12400 is a 6 cores and 12 threads and should only use the Golden Cove architecture with the big cores for more performance and you won’t rely on the efficient Gracemont (small) cores. As the CPU-Z print shows, the i5-12400 will have a clock boost on all 4.0GHz and 4.4GHz cores for one core and 65W TDP.

In the benchmark of the CPU-Z itself, the intermediate Alder Lake CPU was compared to AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8c/16t) and reached 681.7 points in single-thread, against AMD’s 488 CPU. In multi-thread, the i5-12400 scored 4983.8, slightly above the 4935 of the Ryzen 5 2700X with two cores and four threads less.



The single-thread performance, still on the CPU-Z, achieved by the i5-12400 is the same as the i9-11900K, surpassing the Ryzen 9 5900X. On multiple cores, the intermediate Alder Lake stood in front of the Ryzen 5 5600X. The difference in the benchmark made in Cinebench is basically the same if we compare the i5-12400 (659/4784) with the R5 5600X (610/4475).

In the stress test done on AIDA64, after 10 minutes running the test and the CPU at 100% running at 4.0 GHz, the i5-12400 reached 60°C, even reaching 78.5W. Of course, we have no idea of ​​the conditions under which the test was carried out, such as the cooler used and the ambient temperature, among other factors such as the use of the case or bench.

Intel is expected to show its Alder Lake processors unlocked (i9-12900K/i7-12700K/i5-12600K) without integrated graphics today November 4th. The rest of the 12th generation CPUs do not yet have a date to be presented. In relation to the probable i5-12400 price, should be something close to what was charged by its predecessor, the i5-11400, which had its MSRP price in US$182.00.

