Invoice credits from São Paulo become due in one year | Brazil

Starting next Sunday, the credits of the Paulista Invoice that are not used within 12 months after the date they were made available by Secretariat of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo. That is, whoever had a credit released until October last year must redeem it by the end of this month. Otherwise, the value expires.
According to the secretariat, credits remain available to participants for one year from release and can be used at any time within that period. The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99.
Anyone who had an NFP credit released until October last year must redeem it by the end of this month — Photo: Edilson Dantas/Agência O Globo
The change in deadlines was determined by State Law 17,293, sanctioned in October last year by the governor João Doria (PSDB). The article, written by the governor himself, “establishes measures aimed at fiscal adjustment and the balance of public accounts”.
The law that created the Paulista Invoice, sanctioned by the then Governor José Serra (PSDB), provided that the credits would be canceled within a period of five years after they were released to the citizen.
To redeem the credits, the contributor must access the program’s website or the official application of the Paulista Invoice and login with CPF/CNPJ and registered password. It is possible to request the transfer of available amounts to a checking account or savings account, as long as it is in the name of the same CPF holder. In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.
IPVA Another possibility to redeem the credits of the Paulista Invoice is to use the available values for deduction of the VAT (Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax) for the following year.
The secretariat informs that the month of October is the only period of the year in which consumers can use credits to deduct the IPVA Whoever intends to redeem the amounts for this purpose must do so by the 31st.
Also according to the secretariat, in October 2020, 20,846 citizens requested the abatement of the VAT, totaling around R$1.4 million.