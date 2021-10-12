iPhone 13: 11 Apple Mobile News That Not Everyone Realized | Cell phone

The iPhone 13 should land in Brazil with several news for fans. Among the innovations of the Apple cell phone are the new A15 Bionic processor and the storage capacity of up to 1 TB in the Pro and Pro Max models. However, there are still some smartphone features that are little known by users, as you can see in the lines below.

Among other attributes that not everyone noticed, the variants of the A15 Bionic chipset and some limitations in cinematographic mode and in ProRes stand out. In addition, Apple’s phone now also allows the user to have two active lines of eSIMs, which eliminates the need to use the physical chip slot.

Check out the iPhone 13 summary

iPhone 13 has night mode on the telephoto lens, allowing you to take photos in low-light environments — Photo: Playback/Apple

Apple added support for Night mode in the telephoto camera – which is used to capture objects at long distance – of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. light is now present in all cell phone sensors.

2. Cinematic video without 4K

Cinema Mode on iPhone 13 doesn't record in K — Photo: Press/Apple

One of the new features of the iPhone 13 line is the fact that the wide-angle lens is also equipped with Cinema Mode (Cinematic Mode). This feature uses the technique called rack focus, which changes the focus of the lens during continuous shooting. This means you can move around at will, without missing the target in the video and maintaining the depth effect. The feature also allows you to adjust the bokeh level (blurred areas in the background) before and after the capture.

However, what Apple has not revealed is that the new smartphones are limited to recording cinematographic videos only in Full HD (1080 pixels) at 30 frames per second (fps). That’s because the A15 Bionic chipset’s image signal processor (ISP) is fast, but not fast enough to support 4K resolution.

3. ProRes 4K recording limited

ProRes Recording on iPhone 13 only supports 4K for models 256GB or larger — Photo: Apple/Playback

Another great new feature of the iPhone 13 is the ProRes technology, which allows you to compress videos to a smaller format without losing quality. In practice, this means that the format is able to retain more details in a video file, especially color, in order to provide more quality and speed when using editing programs.

One point that may frustrate consumers is that 4K ProRes recording is only limited to iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models with 256GB or more of storage. For 128GB models, Apple has limited recording to Full HD (1080p).

4. Macro mode for ultrawide lenses

Macro Mode allows you to capture images from a minimum distance of up to 2 cm — Photo: Playback/Apple

Still talking about cameras, another big news brought by Apple is the macro mode. The ultra wide rear lens has 12 MP, f/1.8 aperture, auto focus support and a minimum distance of up to 2 cm. With this, it is possible to photograph many details up close, with rich details, even without having a dedicated sensor. The appeal caused unenthusiastic reactions in the American press.

5. Faster recording in Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision system, which allows recording with greater richness of colors, was faster on the iPhone 13 — Photo: Publicity/Apple

The iPhone 12 already had Dolby Vision technology, which guarantees images with more vivid and faithful colors with a wide range of tones, as well as greater clarity. The big change from the 2020 model is that, thanks to the A15 Bionic’s more powerful image processor, Apple’s launch can now record Dolby Vision HDR video at 4K and 60fps, an evolution from the 4K and 30fps of the past. .

6. Better graphics in Pro and Pro Max

A15 Bionic chipset has 5-core GPU on premium models — Photo: Press/Apple

Apple generally uses the same chipset for all iPhone models. However, this time the manufacturer decided to do it differently. All models use the A15 Bionic processor, but with differences in graphics processing. The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 have a 4-core GPU, with a promise of 30% improvement, according to Apple.

The Pro and Pro Max models come with a GPU with 5 processing cores, with a 50% performance increase. According to Apple, this is due to specific features of premium models, such as ProRes resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate of the ProMotion screen.

7. Smaller but higher notch

Notch on the iPhone 13 got 20% smaller and 1mm taller — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The new lineup of iPhone 13 comes with 20% less notch. The cutout in the upper area of ​​the screen was the same since the 2017 iPhone X, to house the front camera and biometric sensor. Despite the change, the notch was about 1 mm higher.

iPhone 13 comes with dual eSIM support — Photo: Playback/ Apple

The iPhone 12 line already allowed the user to activate two chips: a nano-SIM (physical) and an eSIM, which works as a digital chip. The change from the iPhone 13 is that there is now also the possibility for the user to use two eSIMs, eliminating the need to fill the slot for the device’s physical chip.

9. Charging up to 27 Watts on iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 battery — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

According to tests done by the YouTube channel ChargerLAB, iPhone 13 Pro Max not only lasts 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max, but also charges faster. The cell phone was tested with several chargers, ranging from 20W to 100W, and in all of them the device reached 27W when plugged into the socket. This force, however, does not last long due to an overheating safety system.

The device was announced with a 20W quick recharge, which promises to recharge up to 50% of the battery in up to 30 minutes, in addition to the 15W MagSafe wireless recharge. The 27W charging compatibility has not been officially announced by the manufacturer.

iPhone 13 lineup is heavier and thicker — Photo: Press/Apple

The iPhone 13 line models also gained greater weight and thickness, as the battery got bigger. All increased from 7.4 mm to 7.7 mm, an increase of 0.3 mm in thickness. In terms of weight, the iPhone 13 went from 164 to 174 grams, the iPhone 13 Mini went from 135 to 141 grams and the Pro version gained 15 grams, reaching 204 grams. The Pro Max is the heaviest, jumping from 228 to 240 grams.

11. Protruding cameras