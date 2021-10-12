iPhone 14 with flat back panel and USB-C input gains concept in video

Less than a month after the iPhone 13 presentation event, the first ideas for the iPhone 14 start to be publicized by the ConceptsiPhone channel on YouTube. Although little is official so far ahead of the next release, some features used in other Apple mobile devices could serve as inspiration for the brand’s new smartphones.

The video shows noticeable differences in the look of the device, with a cleaner back cover, as the cameras would no longer be joined by a square module. In addition, the thickness would remain constant across the entire panel, without the bumps characteristic of virtually all cell phones today.

The side is the most similar portion to current iPhones, with a straight construction. Even so, the concept shows a fingerprint sensor on the right side, a feature that has never been used in any smartphone of the brand — the only Apple devices to bring similar technology are the iPad.

In the front section, the main new feature is the implementation of a hole for the front camera, instead of the traditional notch that has accompanied Apple cell phones since the iPhone X. It is still not certain that Apple will make any changes in this direction for next year , as Face ID components tend to take up a lot of space and prevent more efficient use of the display. The screen would remain with ProMotion technology and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Face ID components would be hidden under the screen, but newness has not been confirmed (Image: YouTube/ConceptsiPhone)

At the bottom, the Lightning input would be replaced by the USB-C standard. This could be a move based on the European Commission’s proposal to standardize all such entries by 2023 – however, it is possible that Apple will keep another generation with its own entry, to present a supposed iPhone 15 without ports in the year quoted. The lower speakers would be located on either side of the USB port.

The color options disclosed in the video include matte black, purple and blue, all shades seen in previous Apple models. In addition, the video is already up-to-date with new versions that should be part of the next generation, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, in addition to the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max — therefore retiring the iPhone Mini.

The new iPhones are expected to ship with the four-nanometer A16 Bionic chip. Apple would like to implement new three-nanometer chips for big performance improvements and power optimization, but the chip crisis and the overall complexity of developing this technology have delayed the plans of TSMC, Apple’s semiconductor supplier.

