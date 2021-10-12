Irish Author of ‘Normal People’ Sally Rooney Refuses to Release New Book with Hebrew Translation | Pop & Art

Irish writer Sally Rooney announced this Tuesday (12) that, for now, her new book (in Brazil, “ beautiful world, where are you “, Company of Letters) will not be translated into Hebrew, the official language of Israel.

To justify the decision, the author cited, in a statement (see full below), reports from human rights organizations that point to rights violations and an “apartheid” in the country – similar to the racial segregation system that operated in South Africa from 1948 to 1991.

“The Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement is a grassroots, non-violent and anti-racist Palestinian-led campaign calling for an economic and cultural boycott of complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system and other serious violations of rights It is modeled on the economic and cultural boycott that helped end apartheid in South Africa,” Rooney said in the text.

The author turned down a proposal for a translation from the publisher of her two previous books in Israel, Modan. She said she would not sell the rights to an Israeli publisher.

'Beautiful World, Where You Are' will not have, for the time being, translation into Hebrew

In a statement, she said that “I don’t feel it would be right for me, under the current circumstances, to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and supports the rights of the Palestinian people stipulated by the United Nations.”

The author said she “was “very proud” to see her first two books published in Hebrew and that “it would be an honor” to see the same happen with the third.

The translation rights of “Beautiful World Where You Are” into Hebrew are still for sale. Rooney stated that if I can find “a way to sell these rights that is compatible with the institutional boycott guidelines of the BDS, I would be very pleased and proud to do so.”

In May, the writer signed “A Charter Against Apartheid”, which called for “an immediate and unconditional cessation of Israeli violence against the Palestinians”, and called on governments to “cut off commercial, economic and cultural relations” with Israel.

The Irish is also the author of “Conversas Entre Amigos” and “Pessoas Normais”, both released in Brazil by Companhia das Letras. “Normal People” has now been translated into 46 languages.

Rooney is not the first to turn down a Hebrew translation for political reasons. Alice Walker, author of “The Color Purple,” a 1983 Pulitzer winner, refused to authorize a Hebrew translation of her novel in 2012 because of what she called “Israel’s apartheid state.”

See the full release of the author:

“First of all, I was very proud to see my first two books translated into Hebrew by Katyah Benovits. I would like to thank everyone involved in publishing these books for supporting my work. Likewise, it would be an honor for me to have my last novel translated into Hebrew and available to Hebrew language readers, but for now, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israel-based publisher.

Earlier this year, international campaign group Human Rights Watch published a report called ‘A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution’. That report, which came shortly after a similarly damning report by Israel’s most prominent human rights organization, B’Tselem, confirmed what Palestinian human rights groups have been saying for a long time: Israel’s system of racial domination and of segregation against Palestinians meets the definition of apartheid under international law.

The Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement [“Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” em inglês] it is a grassroots, non-violent and anti-racist Palestinian-led campaign calling for an economic and cultural boycott of complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system and other serious human rights violations. It is modeled on the economic and cultural boycott that helped end apartheid in South Africa.

Of course, many states besides Israel are guilty of serious human rights abuses. This was also true of South Africa during the campaign against apartheid there. In this particular case [de Israel], I am responding to a call from Palestinian civil society, including all major Palestinian trade unions and writers.

I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I just don’t feel it would be right for me, under the current circumstances, to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and supports the rights of the people. Palestinian government stipulated by the United Nations.