Israel Discovers Giant 1,500-Year-Old Wine Production Factory; see PHOTOS | World

On Monday, Israeli authorities unveiled the remains of an impressive wine production complex from the Byzantine era, located in the south of the country, near the Gaza Strip. THE factory would be the largest of its time, with an annual production of 2 million liters.
Within excavations carried out in Yavne, a city in southern Israel that is expanding rapidly, archaeologists have unearthed, in the last two years, a vast 1,500-year-old wine production site, reported the France Presse news agency.
At the site, large presses, thousands of bottle fragments and wine storage places were found.
A team of archaeologists led by the Israeli Antiquities Authority discovered five presses of about 225 m2 for crushing grapes, two big barrels octagonal to accumulate the wort and two pottery ovens to heat the clay of the elongated amphorae, called “Gaza bowls” in which the wine aged.
“We were surprised to discover here a sophisticated factory to produce wine in industrial quantities,” archaeologists Elie Hadad, Liat Nadav-Ziv and Jon Selingman, who led the excavations, declared in a joint statement.
At that time, the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that is now ruled by Islamists from Hamas, and the adjacent city of Ashkelon, in southern Israel, near Yavne, they were known for the quality of their wines, which were sold throughout the Mediterranean basin.
Furthermore, thanks to the excavations it was possible to prove the presence of 2,300-year-old wine presses, when the Achaemenid Persian empire reigned in much of the Middle East, and thus prove that the local wine industry lasted for several centuries, according to archaeologists.
The Yavne complex will be “protected” and will be part of an archaeological park that will be open to the public, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said on Monday.