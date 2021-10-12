Lucas Lima is turning 39 and receives a beautiful tribute from his wife, Sandy

special date for Sandy (38) and her husband, Lucas Lima, who is completing another year of life this Monday, 11!

Through social networks, the singer rescued a click with her lover and celebrated her husband’s 39 years with a beautiful tribute. “Today is this guy’s day there… My partner, my friend, my boyfriend, love of my life. And I love celebrating his birthday, because it’s always a PARTY!!! Even if it’s just the two of us. He doesn’t lose that joy. of child, so beautiful and contagious… and that I love to see up close, I love to share. It’s inspiring”, started.

“By the way, my love, you inspire me soooo much… Teach me so much! It’s beautiful to watch you be happy. If it’s up to me, I’ll never let that childish sparkle of your smiling eyes fade, okay?”, amended.

In the end, Sandy declared himself to the birthday boy and wished him a great day: “Happy day, happy life, @lucas.lima! I LOVE YOU!! #tb of an unforgettable trip”, ended.

It is worth noting that Sandy and Lucas Lima have been married since 2008 and are parents of the little one, Theo (07).

Lucas Lima cites music by Sandy and Junior when commenting on instability on social networks

Lucas Lima amused followers by commenting on the instability that affected WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram last October 4th.

Check out:





