James Gunn gives amusing response to fan comment about possible Rocket death

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be the conclusion of the journey lived by the space team of the Marvel Studios. With this, many fans fear that some characters will find a definitive end, with the death of Rocket Raccoon being one of the most feared. One of these fans manifested in the Twitter, receiving an amusing response from the director responsible for the film, James Gunn.

In your social network account, Gunn had shared a story that speculated about the end of each character in the third film, claiming that at least one of them was correct. As the list included an option that cited the death of Rocket, a fan responded to the comment, saying that “If Rocket dies! We protest”. The director, in turn, stated that he would not make any statement on the matter, refusing to give any clues about what is to come. Despite this, he compared the situation to what happened before the release of The Suicide Squad, saying:

“I’m not saying anything about anything so don’t take this as an insinuation of something that will happen in Vol. 3 BUT I was easily threatened with 300 protests before The Suicide Squad was released and almost every character was killed and so far I have received exactly zero protests.”

He then joked in response to another fan, who asked if the director would make him cry again. Gunn he said:

“If I have to cry as I write [os filmes], you have to cry watching them, that’s the deal.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for release in May 2023. Before that, the team will return for their Christmas Special, which will be released in 2022, at Disney+.

