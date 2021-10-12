Jez Corden says Xbox Game Pass has nearly 30 million subscribers

This may confirm what the CEO of Take-Two said.

talking to podcast Xbox Two, Jeff Grubb, Windows Central site writer and acquaintance insider from Xbox commented that the Xbox Game Pass has almost 30 million subscribers.

Jeff Grubb’s speech “confirms” what Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said, who had commented that the Xbox Game Pass has more than 30 million subscribers. Although he didn’t give an exact number, Grubb commented that the service “is closer to 30 than 20”. Check out what the insider from Xbox:

“I hear it’s between 25 and 30 million. I was told it’s closer to 30 than 20, we can put it that way.” he said.

Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn’t updated its Xbox Game Pass subscriber data yet. In the last data revealed to the public, which was at the beginning of the year, the Xbox Game Pass had already counted more than 18 million subscribers. It seems that new numbers should be released only next year, as it already happened.

Remember that the Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is one of the main highlights of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it could be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, protagonists of the increase in subscribers to Microsoft’s ala Netflix gaming service.

