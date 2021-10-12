Jim Ryan says Middle East never played video games before PlayStation and is criticized

Facebook

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated that people in the Middle East “never played games before PlayStation” in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz (the same one in which he said he was “frustrated” that PlayStation games can’t catch up more players).

Ryan said the following:

“One of the things I’m proud of is that we went the extra mile. We opened markets that had never had a gaming culture. Middle East… people had never played games before PlayStation in the Middle East. Russia had a small gaming industry before PlayStation. Spain had a very small gaming industry before PlayStation. So we really pushed the limit geographically.”

Ryan singled out the Middle East as an area where there was no gaming culture in the past and a place where people “never played before.” Because of this, several users in the region expressed opposition to Ryan’s statements, commenting that video games have been there since the 1980s and that it just shows how unrealistic the CEO is.

Wrong, Jim. We in the Middle East have been playing video games since the 80s. We had Atari, NES, Sega Genesis, and the rest of gaming consoles.

Saying “people in the middle east had never played video games before PlayStation” shows how out of touch these people are with reality https://t.co/bmpB4mYAGy pic.twitter.com/o5XmT0I8I2 — محمد محمود الشريف (@Meghterb) October 8, 2021

Likewise, on the ResetEra forum, a user commented on the matter:

“Jim is also totally wrong about Russia. Games were very important back there long before the PlayStation, but the Russians mostly played on home computers, from the C64 to the PC, rather than consoles. And of course piracy has always prevailed.

This idea that a gaming market can only be measured by the metric of how many consoles have been sold there is misguided. On that basis, for example, the UK market was almost non-existent in the 1980s. When in reality it was huge, we were just playing on the C64, ZX Spectrum, Amiga, etc.”

In the end, Ryan probably wanted to say that PlayStation was able to expand the existing market in the region, however, as we can see, his choice of words was not a wise one.