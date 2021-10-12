JK Rowling Publishes Novel Inspired by Child’s Stuffed Pig | Pop & Art

British writer JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga books that have sold 500 million copies worldwide, has published a new youth novel, “Jack and the Christmas Pig”, inspired by her son.

The idea for the book came from a stuffed pig that she gave to her son David as a baby, which quickly became her favorite stuffed animal.

To avoid a crisis if the beloved teddy was lost, JK Rowling bought a second one, which her son eventually found.

“One day I thought about it, what it means to be the substitute, the substitute, the one who is not ‘the chosen one,’ so to speak. And I realized that I finally had my Christmas story,” explained the 55-year-old novelist to The newspaper The Sunday Times.

Originally published by Hachette Children’s Group under the name “The Christmas Pig”, it will be released in over 20 languages. In Brazil, the launch is by Editora Rocco.

Like the seven-volume adventures of the sorcerer’s apprentice Harry Potter, published between 1997 and 2007, this new novel is about “the hidden world” and “magical” but they are “totally different,” explained JK Rowling.

2 of 2 British writer JK Rowling, author of ‘Harry Potter’ — Photo: Martyn Hicks, One Young World British writer JK Rowling, author of ‘Harry Potter’ — Photo: Martyn Hicks, One Young World

The novelist also told the Sunday Times that although she started writing at age six, she didn’t start writing a children’s book (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) until she was 25.

“The idea of ​​writing for children had never occurred to me, not because I thought it was less important than writing for adults – I was a voracious reader since I was a child and I still have a few children’s books among my favorites – but because my childhood was not happy “, said.

After the Harry Potter saga, Rowling wrote adult novels before returning to children’s literature with “The ickabog,” a short story published last year.

Its enormous popularity was recently undermined by transphobia accusations. Last year, JK Rowling shared an article about “people who menstruate” on Twitter, commenting wryly, “I’m sure we had a word for these people. Somebody help me. Mu? Mul? Woman?”