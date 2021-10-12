João Guilherme, son of the countryman Leonardo, opens the game and takes up an affair with Duda Reis

– Continues after the announcement –



Recently, João Guilherme participated in a more than controversial picture with

Matheus Mazzafera. In it, the son of the sertanejo Leonardo he made many revelations about his personal life and even assumed his relationship with Duda Reis.

During the chat, Matheus Mazzafera questioned the young actor what is going on between him and Duda Reis. Without hesitating, João Guilherme stated that nothing was happening. Matheus then proposed the definition “colored friendship”. So Leonardo’s son agreed and took over the affair with Duda.

In addition, João Guilherme even confessed that he and Duda Reis have already been around twice. Recounting more details, the young man said he made his intentions very clear with the actress.

Check out the full video below where João Guilherme makes this confession to all his fans and other viewers of Matheus Mazzafera’s channel. Also, be sure to check the comments that are being left on the post in question.

