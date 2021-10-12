‘John Lennon was responsible for the end of the Beatles,’ says Paul McCartney – Entertainment

Paul McCartney revisited the Beatles’ breakup, categorically contesting the suggestion that he was responsible for the band’s demise. In testimony to the episode This Cultural Life, on BBC Radio 4, which airs Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to split the group.

The band’s fans have long debated who was responsible for the Beatles’ breakup, and many blamed McCartney. But he said John Lennon’s desire to “break free” was the main cause behind the breakup.

Confusion over the breakup increased as his manager asked the band members to be quiet until he completed a series of deals, McCartney said.

The interview predates Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary. The production The Beatles: Get Back will certainly revisit the legendary band’s breakup. McCartney’s comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to go it alone, Paul McCartney replied: “Stop right there. I wasn’t the one who instigated the breakup. Oh, no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ Is this leading to separation or not?” he asked.

McCartney was sad about the split, saying the group was still “doing very good things”. “That was my band, my work, my life. So I wanted it to continue,” he said.