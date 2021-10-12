Jon Gruden, Raiders coach, resigns after releasing emails with racist and homophobic content

An investigation revealed emails with racist, homophobic and sexist content from the Las Vegas Raiders coach, who resigned on Monday

Jon Gruden is no longer coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. This Monday, he resigned after the scandal of the emails released over the past few days, which revealed the coach’s racist, homophobic and sexist speeches over a period of 7 years.

The first email had been revealed last Friday and contained racist slurs in reference to the Executive Director of the Players Association of NFL, DeMaurice Smith, in 2011. The message, first released by the The New York Times, showed Gruden saying that Smith had “lips the size of a Michelin tire”.

The same day, the Raiders and the NFL took a stand and the coach went public to apologize for what he had written and said “he was ashamed to have insulted Smith” and that he “certainly never wanted it to sound the way it did.”

Afterwards, Gruden revealed that he had a meeting with his players where he explained the situation and “assured he was not in the best time of his life” and that he “had changed”.

This Monday, however, a new article from the teams revealed a new NFL investigation, which uncovered a series of emails sent between 2011 and 2018 in which the trainer used racist and homophobic language as well as sexist messages.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to the emails, Gruden took a stand against the arrival of women as judges, the choice of Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to declare himself for the draft, by the Rams and against the protests of the players who knelt during the anthem.

At the time, Jon was not employed by the NFL and was acting as a commentator. The emails were sent to the then president of the Washington Football Team, Bruce Allen, and other employees. In one email, Gruden called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a “faggot” and “an anti-football pussy” for “putting pressure on Jeff Fisher, then Rams coach, to select Michael Sam in the 2014 draft.

During the seven-year period, which ended in early 2018, the coach criticized Goodell and the league for trying to reduce the number of concussions and said Eric Reid, one of the most active players in protests during the anthem, should be fired. In several instances, Gruden referred to Goodell and other league executives with homophobic insults.

In addition, Gruden, Allen and other NFL men who were not named were part of a chain of emails that consisted of posting photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including photos of two cheerleaders from Washington, franchise that Allen was president at the time and therefore chief of women.

The emails surfaced during an NFL investigation into “irresponsible boss conducts with Washington Football Team employees during Bruce Allen’s presidency.”

This Monday, after the repercussion of all emails, Gruden has resigned from the Raiders, who feature the only openly gay player in the NFL today, defensive lineman Carl Nassib. Joe Gruden had taken over the Las Vegas franchise in 2018.

Jon Gruden Greets Carl Nassib, Only Openly Gay Player in the NFL Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jon Gruden released an official statement confirming the resignation.

“I resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and I don’t want to be a distraction. Thanks to all Raider Nation players, coaches, staff and fans. Forgive me, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”, says the statement.