Juca: I won’t regret it if Neymar decides not to even go to the Qatar Cup – 10/11/2021

Before the draw against Colombia with the Brazilian team in the South American Qualifiers, Neymar declared in an interview with DAZN that the Qatar World Cup could be his last, with the player not yet 30 years old.

In the Posse de Bola #168 podcast, Juca Kfouri says that Neymar has been putting his playing career in the background for some time and that he won’t regret it if he gives up playing even in the next edition of the Worlds, next year.

“Neymar seems to me to be abandoning his career, it’s not new. The preferred option for the life of a pop star, like Ronaldinho Gaucho did, is very clear in Neymar’s choices. I’m not going to join the soap opera if he’s going to stop or it won’t stop. Honestly, I speak with a pain in my heart, because I’m not an idiot and I don’t deny the talent this boy has, but I won’t be missed,” says Juca.

“I won’t be missed, I won’t regret it if he decides that he won’t even go to the Qatar Cup, that he won’t even have the head to go to the Qatar Cup. this is the last Cup, that he will have a brilliant Cup to say goodbye to the Cups, because I don’t think he finds any more motivation to play football as he should, which is his job,” he adds.

The journalist also says that Neymar often finds a way to shift the focus amidst his bad performances and that, as much as he has the talent to be one of the best players in the world, Brazilians lack brains to reach this level.

“He always finds a way to divert the focus to justify his bad performances. Of course, that’s where the discussion about the athlete’s head comes under pressure, he never submitted to greater pressure, he was always irresponsible with his career, he managed to lead very well up to a certain point, but he never had the head of a leader, head of number 1. He has the talent to be number 1, but he never had the head for it and still doesn’t have that mind, it’s Peter Pan,” he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.