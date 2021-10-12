Judge removes Sérgio Camargo from people management at Palmares

By understanding that there are indications that the performance of the president of Fundação Palmares, Sérgio Camargo, contributes to the violation of the constitutional principle of safe work and the fundamental right to reduce health risks, judge Gustavo Carvalho Chehab, of the 21st Labor Court of Brasília, decided to remove him from the management of people who work at the entity.

Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Foundation, is accused of persecuting left-wing officials

The decision was prompted by a public civil action by the Public Ministry of Labor. The organ requires the establishment of a policy to combat and prevent moral harassment within the institution.

The MPT collected a series of reports that point to Camargo’s recurrent use of profanity and rude treatment of subordinates. Among other behaviors attributed to the journalist, are the monitoring of employees’ social networks to “locate leftists”.

When analyzing the case, the magistrate recalled that the classic view of health risk at work is associated with environmental factors related to physical, biological or chemical agents. He ponders, however, that from the 1980s onwards, he began to see pressures arising from the organization of work and the conditions in which the work is provided could lead to the worker’s psychosomatic illness.

“Harassment, in its various modalities, is one of the practices that comprise the relational factors of psychosocial risks and, when it becomes institutionalized — as an organizational management policy — it also constitutes an organizational factor”, he maintains.

In view of this, the magistrate determined the removal of the president of the Palmares Foundation from people management, as he considered that the conducts that would configure the abuses pointed out by the MPT would be centered on this aspect of Camargo’s mandate.

The judge also banned Camargo from manifesting himself on social networks through his social profile or the Palmares Foundation against workers, former workers, witnesses of the action, representatives and bodies of Justice and the press.

“Prohibition of — directly, indirectly or by third parties — manifestation, comment or vexatious practice, harassment, cyberbullying, of persecution, intimidation, humiliation, embarrassment, insinuations, mockery, jokes, ironies, attacks, offense or threat,” says an excerpt of the decision.

Finally, the judge ordered that Twitter be officiated and provide messages posted by Fundação Palmares and Camargo profiles since November 2019 — including those excluded.

0000673-91.2021.5.10.0021