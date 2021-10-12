Juliano Laham and Raphaela Palumbo’s relationship comes to an end

Raphaela Palumbo announced the end of her relationship with Juliano Laham on social media

the dating of Julian Laham (28) and Raphaela Palumbo came to an end!

This Monday, 11th, the digital influencer announced the end of the relationship on her official Instagram profile, and asked for respect for the moment the two are going through

“In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, I would like to say that I no longer have a relationship with Juliano. I ask you to respect the moment, both mine and his. Thank you for the messages of affection and support.”, she reported on Instagram Stories.

The announcement of the termination took place amid speculation of an affair between Juliano Laham and Letícia Almeida (25), castmate in the soap opera Genesis, on Record TV. Rumors of a relationship between the two emerged after a photo of the actress giving a ride to the actor was leaked on the internet and, at the time, she denied the situation.

It is worth remembering that Leticia recently announced the end of her marriage with Bruno Daltro, father of your daughter, Maria Teresa (1). The actress is also the mother of Maria Madalena (3), with Jonathan Couto.

Check out Raphaela Palumbo’s post on the breakup with Juliano Laham:



