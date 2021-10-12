Juliano Laham’s courtship comes to an end, ex posta and Leticia Almeida is appointed as pivot

Real-life novels look better than fiction. Leticia Almeida say it. After separating in an unfriendly way, less than a month ago, the actress is now identified as the pivot of the end of the relationship between Juliano Laham and Raphaela Palumbo.

The tititi started over the weekend, after Laham said that their relationship was over and Raphaela didn’t. All after a ride that Leticia gave him, on the way out of work by the two, who act together on TV.

The problem is that a neighbor of the two saw the ride and more. He saw Leticia asking permission to enter the actor’s house, who shared the same roof with Raphaela, who was traveling. Both denied such a ride. But the friend did prints of the authorization request and also of the building’s security camera that showed Leticia’s face, half hidden, in the car.

Laham backtracked and admitted the ride, but informed him that when it happened, he and Raphaela were no longer together. Leticia spoke up saying that people were “travelling”. And Raphaela kept the silence and the relationship publicly. Until this Monday morning, 11.

In a post of stories, she announced the end of the relationship. And he stopped following Laham, just as he deleted the couple photos from his feed. He doesn’t follow her anymore either, but he still has the photos.

“In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, I would like to say that I no longer have a relationship with Juliano. I ask you to respect the moment, both mine and his. Thank you for the messages of affection and support”, wrote the actress and TV presenter Shoptime.

Network attacks

With gossip linking his name to Leticia and an alleged betrayal, Laham was attacked and charged by followers on social networks.

