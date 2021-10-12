Justice decides and the “left-wing” group will have to interrupt the “embarrassment” campaign against Sikêra

In yet another victory against those trying to destroy his image, presenter Sikêra Jr. managed to obtain an injunction in court to interrupt the campaign promoted by Sleeping Giants Brazil.

The decision of judge Airton Luiz Corrêa Gentil, of the Court of Amazonas, was released last Sunday (10), and classified the group’s attitude as ‘a campaign of embarrassment’.

“I determine the appeals [Sleeping Giants] abstaining from continuing the campaign to embarrass the appellant’s advertisers within 24 hours of notification, in view of the abuse of the right”, wrote the judge.

The group’s persecution of Sikêra began in June, when the presenter criticized the LGBTQIA+ movements during RedeTV!’s National Alert program. The group then began a campaign to get advertisers to leave the police show.

The presenter decided to sue those responsible for the campaign due to the damage caused by cutting ads. Sikêra asked for the punishment of those responsible and the payment of compensation for moral and material damages. The case was analyzed in the first instance by the 1st Civil Court of Amazonas, which denied the presenter’s request. Because of this, the case came, in second instance, to the judge Airton Gentil.

“The applicant claims [Sikêra] that the manifestations of the defendants [Sleeping Giants] culminated in the dispersal of several advertisers for its television program. It so happens that the Judiciary is prohibited from censoring the debate of ideas”, was the opinion of the first instance.

The presenter has already stated that his legal team is calculating the losses so that they will soon be presented to the court. Sikêra claims to have been a victim of the crimes of defamation and digital stalking, all reported to the police.

