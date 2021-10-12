Justice orders the release of a woman who ordered the death of her husband upon discovering an incestuous relationship in Ceará | Ceará

The Court of Ceará granted, this Monday (11), provisional release to Maria Aparecida Barroso de Sousa, investigated for having her husband killed after discovering an incestuous relationship between him, her daughter and her son-in-law.

The decision was signed by Judge Wallton Pereira de Souza Paiva of the District of Canindé, where the case took place. The court order also established the following measures for Maria Aparecida:

Monthly attendance at the court, to inform and justify activities (art. 319, I, of the CPP);

Prohibition of being absent from the District until the criminal prosecution ends (art. 319, IV, of the CPP);

Nightly home collection from 7pm to 6am (including weekends);

Attendance to all acts of the process;

The attempted murder took place after the 36-year-old woman discovered that Jaelson Oliveira, 39, was having sex with her own 20-year-old daughter and his 26-year-old son-in-law. Police are investigating whether the father committed rape against his daughter.

Investigation against Jaelson

The Civil Police of Ceará is investigating whether Jaelson Camelo de Oliveira, 39, a victim of attempted murder ordered by his wife after she discovered an incestuous three-way relationship between him, his daughter and son-in-law, had committed the rape crimes and domestic violence. The inquiries are ongoing and were opened by the regional delegate from Canindé, Daniel Aragão.

The investigation into the attempted murder was concluded and the woman, Maria Aparecida Barroso, her son-in-law, Antônio Herilson and two suspects of having been hired to execute the man were indicted. One of them was identified as Israel de Sousa Silva, 20. The other is a 17-year-old teenager. Adults will be able to respond in court for attempted murder, and adolescents for an offense analogous to the crime of attempted murder.

An inquiry determines whether Jaelson Oliveira committed the crime of rape against her own daughter and whether there are possible crimes of the same nature against other teenagers.

The man is also the target of investigation, according to the delegate, for the crime of domestic violence, committed against the woman Maria Aparecida. She argued, in testimony, that she was attacked and threatened by her husband so that she would not end the relationship.

According to Civil Police investigations, Aparecida Barroso was married to Jaelson Oliveira. Jaelson, in turn, would have had a sexual relationship with his own daughter, aged 20, and his son-in-law, Antônio Herilson. The son-in-law told Maria Aparecida about the threesome.

Upon discovering the relationship, the woman paid R$3,000 to two people for them to kill the father, and the daughter who was close to the man ended up being hit. The 20-year-old girl is Maria Aparecida’s stepdaughter. The young woman said in a statement that the relationship with her father was consensual, yet the police are investigating whether there was rape and whether the two had sex even when the daughter was a teenager.

According to the Civil Police, a few hours after the crime, the Military Police apprehended the two suspects of having been hired to kill the executioners. During the investigation, the military police seized a revolver, which was allegedly used in the crime.

The two men hired to kill Jaelson were arrested on the same day of the crime, June 29 this year. Aparecida and Herilson have been in jail since September 27, after three months of investigations.

Jaelson continues to need medical care and is hospitalized at the Dr. José Frota Institute (IJF), in Fortaleza, and his daughter has lost the sight in one eye.