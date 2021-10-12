Justice Prevents Sérgio from Managing Employees at Fundação Palmares; Look

× Reproduction/Social networks

The court determined that the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo (photo), should be removed from activities related to the institution’s people management, says Folha.

According to a decision of the judge Gustavo Chehab, of the 21st Labor Court of Brasilia, Camargo is prohibited from appointing and dismissing servers.

The determination took place in response to an action by the Labor MP that requests the removal of the president of Fundação Palmares of the position due to accusations of bullying, ideological persecution and discrimination against employees.

According to the judge, Camargo’s removal from these activities seeks “to curb any practices considered, in principle, as abusive”.

The decision also prohibited demonstrations on social networks of the profiles of the Palmares Foundation and Camargo itself against employees, former employees, witnesses of the action, representatives of Justice and the press.

“Prohibition of —directly, indirectly or by third parties—demonstration, comment or practice, harassment, cyberbullying, harassment, intimidation, humiliation, embarrassment, insinuations, mockery, jokes, ironies, attacks , of offense or threat to the detriment of workers, former workers, witnesses (…), subjects or persons who act in this process or to the detriment of Justice (of any bodies, judges and Courts), the Press (any means, periodicals and professionals) or family members through the use of social networks, mass communication or any electronic means, especially those of interpersonal transmission.”