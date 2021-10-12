Justice removes Camargo from managing employees at Palmares and prohibits intimidation on the networks – 10/11/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Justice determined that the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, be removed from activities related to the institution’s people management. In this way, he is prohibited from appointing and dismissing servers.

The decision is made by the labor judge Gustavo Carvalho Chehab, from the 21st Labor Court of Brasilia, in an action by the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) which asks for Camargo’s removal from office due to complaints of moral harassment, ideological persecution and discrimination against employees of the institution.

The judge imposed a daily fine of R$5,000 if the decisions are not complied with.

“I partially grant the emergency relief required to remove the 2nd defendant only from activities related to the management of the 1st defendant’s people”, says the decision. With this, Camargo is prohibited from performing acts such as appointment, assignment, transfer, removal, removal, dismissal and application of disciplinary sanctions against public servants.

According to the judge, the decision is intended to “restrain any practices considered, in principle, as abusive”. He also says that, if the defendant is temporarily removed, the measure will be suspended and “in the event of his permanent removal, the measure will lose its effectiveness.”

And that, while the tutelage is in force, the attributions relating to people management are now exercised “directly by the Director of the Department of Promotion and Promotion of Afro-Brazilian Culture, regardless of judicial commitment, with the Personnel Administration Division being directly subordinate to him in these matters”.

“It was clear to this court that the alleged abuse of the 2nd defendant is centered on the management of people and the possible public execration of individuals,” the decision follows. “Now, if the abusive action of the 2nd defendant can be identified and isolated (or removed) in a given attribution, then the injunction must fall on this and not on the entire exercise of the mandate entrusted by the Honorable President of the Republic .”

The judge also ruled the prohibition of demonstrations on social networks of the profiles of Fundação Palmares and Camargo itself, in disfavor of workers, former workers, witnesses of the action, representatives and organs of Justice and the press.

“Prohibition of —directly, indirectly or by third parties—demonstration, comment or practice, harassment, cyberbullying, harassment, intimidation, humiliation, embarrassment, insinuations, mockery, jokes, ironies, attacks , of offense or threat,” says the decision.

The judge also ordered that Twitter be officiated and provide messages posted by the profiles of Palmares and Camargo (@sergioright1) since November 2019, “even those that have been deleted”.

And that the social network assess the need to “mark or delete messages and statements from third parties, previous, current or future” from the accounts of defendants that violate fundamental human rights, offend the dignity of Justice, of professionals of the press who ” constitute, in theory, criminal offense, moral harassment, cyberbullying, intimidation, offense or threat or break the rules of use of its network”.

The judge also determined that the President’s Ethics Committee, the Federal Comptroller’s Office, the Federal Court of Accounts, the Federal Public Ministry and the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories be officiated so that they “take note of the facts narrated”.