Kéfera talks about anxiety in the ‘return to normal’ at VivaBem event – 10/11/2021

With the advance of vaccination and the reduction of covid-19 cases, life has gradually returned to normal. But, as much as many people are tired of social isolation and want to go back to their routine, an important question to ask from the mental health point of view is: are we prepared for this return? This will be one of the issues discussed in one of the five panels that will be held at the 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week, an event that takes place on October 14th — check out the full schedule of the event here.

“We are gradually discovering what this ‘normal’ will be. The return to routine requires numerous adaptations for most people in social life, in eating, in traffic and in the way they will be exposed during the pandemic, which is not over yet” , ponders Ana Maria Rossi, psychologist and president of Isma-BR (International Stress Management Association in Brazil), who will participate in the panel “Back to normal: how to deal with anxiety, fear and stress when facing life abroad and new changes in the routine”, the first of the event, at 2 pm.

According to the psychologist, many people can feel emotions more intensely, culminating in feelings of stress, anxiety and anguish in this return. “Anxious, depressed, with a high level of stress, who have low frustration tolerance and are immediate are the most vulnerable. They can develop emotional and physical symptoms, causing personal damage, in affective and professional relationships, being a trigger for passive behavior or aggressive, isolation and even panic attacks and depression”, he warns.

Actress and influencer Kéfera Buchmann, who will also be on the panel, says she is anxious about any situation involving the pandemic itself and the impact it has had on her work: “The first thing is in relation to health issues. We are still dueling with a virus that kills a lot of people. Collectively I feel very insecure, because the area of ​​culture is dying. The return is slow, and it needs to be that way to be safe. I was directly affected, as many of my projects had to be postponed, reformulated. And this is not being easy”, says the actress, who was recording “Intelligent Couples Enriquecem Together”, a new series on GNT. The recording was stopped in the final stretch.

Learning to deal with the problem

Kéfera admits that she is learning to deal with the anxiety, fear and stress generated by the new reality. “It is a permanent, intimate and somewhat painful process. I have understood that, at times, moving away from the virtual environment has been necessary and beneficial for my mental health”, he says.

Another strategy of the influencer is to seek to understand and respect that each person follows their own pace: “It’s not good to keep comparing yourself with the other and measuring whether we’re being productive or not. I’ve been looking for support, especially with my family. AND that’s how I get stronger. The pandemic brought a trail of fear, insecurity and loss. People left, material goods ended overnight and a lot of things had to be postponed, closed, all of this has a price and we all pay part of that bill,” he reflects.

10 tips for dealing with anxiety in this “new normal”

According to Ana Maria Rossi, seeking emotional balance is essential in order not to suffer even more and reduce the impact of the situation on health. The psychologist gives some tips on what to do to better deal with anxiety and stress: