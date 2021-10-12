Kevin Smith criticizes lack of violence but praises Tom Hardy

Longtime fan of Marvel and DC comics, filmmaker Kevin Smith (Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternity) took advantage of the latest edition of his podcast FatMan Beyond LIVE to analyze the new movie Venom: Time of Carnage. While the filmmaker felt that the film was indebted to the killing that should accompany the title-villain, played by Woody Harrelson, he praised the effort of Tom Hardy In the project.

“Carnage time? I’d put a question mark at the end of this. Because, you see, what does ‘Carnage’ communicate besides the character? Lots of deaths. I was surprised by the number of deaths in the movie. to receive the symbiote and such, so then he can turn his hand into a cleaver”, said Smith. “In a world where Kingsman killed everyone inside a church, you think, ‘Carnage can do this,’ but he didn’t. He shook the cleaver, it was cool, but could you imagine him chopping people up? do, because the film has a good humor about death and violence”, he explained.

Smith then continued, this time in a more complimentary tone. “You know, it’s still Tom Hardy’s fun project, he wrote this story or he came up with it, he’s deeply invested in everything and giving it his all. There’s a lot that made me laugh out loud. made me make noise in the movies”, concluded.

Currently playing in theaters, Venom: Time of Carnage have harrelson reprising the role of Cletus Kasady, with the character finally morphing into Carnage, a red and even more destructive variant of Venom.

