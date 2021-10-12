Kim asks for signatures in manifesto against ‘Revenge PEC’

× Photo: Toninho Barbosa and Leandro Barros/Agencia Liderança

the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) called this Monday (11) the population to sign a manifesto against the ‘Revenge PEC’, (PEC No. 05/2021), which tries to increase the influence of the National Congress on the CNMP and allowing the council to interfere in the decisions of prosecutors and prosecutors.

“We will do everything to obstruct, we will do everything to stop it and we are counting on the support of each one of you. to finally be able to stop the ‘Revenge PEC’“, said Kim (photo), in a video posted on social networks.

According to the manifesto, the deputy’s report Paulo Magalhaes (PSB-BA) “strongly alienates career members from the process of choosing the collegiate body” and promotes a “abominable breach of parity in the composition and attributions between the CNMP and the CNJ, to the point of undermining the symmetry between the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”.

Sign the manifest.

Read the full document:

PEC No. 05/21, presented at the National Congress by Federal Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT/SP) aims, initially, to change the composition of the National Council of the Public Prosecution Service and, especially, the way of choosing the National Inspector of the Public Prosecution Service, directly chosen by the houses of the National Congress, in an alternating regime, under the fallacious argument that it is necessary to increase the control of the Public Ministry.

On October 6th, the Rapporteur of PEC nº 05/21, Federal Deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD/BA), presented, without any prior debate, preliminary opinions of Plenary nº 1, nº 2, nº 3 and nº 4, containing significant changes to the initial proposal, all aimed at increasing the political control of the Public Ministry, violating constitutional principles, creation of the figure of the CNMP vice-presidency, which would be occupied by the National Corregedor of the Public Ministry, permission for the CNMP to review and deconstitute acts that constitute a violation of the members’ functional duty, or when the use of the position with the objective of interfering with public order, political order, internal organization and the independence of institutions and constitutional bodies and others is observed.

Whereas art. 127 of the Federal Constitution provides that the Public Ministry is “a permanent institution, essential to the jurisdictional function of the State, responsible for defending the legal order, the democratic regime and unavailable social and individual interests” and that its § 1 says that “they are institutional principles of the Public Ministry: unity, indivisibility and functional independence.”;

Considering that the constitutional order in force erected the principle of separation of powers and functions and the indispensability of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to maintain the legal order, democratic regime and unavailable social and individual interests;

Considering that, for the exercise of its functions, the original Constituent has assured the members of the Public Ministry of autonomy and functional independence;

Considering that the PEC nº 05/2021 destroys the current constitutional model of the Public Ministry, mitigating the functional independence of its members and making them susceptible to political intimidation or pressure of another order;

Considering that the PEC nº 05/2021, by removing the vacancy destined to the Military Public Prosecutor’s Office, breaks the representativeness and proportionality of the composition of the CNMP by the branches of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, violating the constitutional ideal;

Considering that the PEC No. 05/2021, in its last report presented, by concentrating in the hands of the Attorney General of Justice the choice of 2/3 of the members of the CSMP, insulates against the democratic environment and strongly excludes the process of choosing the collegiate body the members of the career;

Considering that the PEC nº 05/2021 inaugurates a new format for choosing the National Inspector, based on the political indication and removing from the members of the Public Prosecution Service members of the collegiate in the CNMP the eligibility and active electoral capacity;

Whereas PEC No. 05/2021, in its last report presented, institutes a new statute of limitations for disciplinary offenses committed by members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, without an objective date for the initial count of the period and with an interruptive cause that is undetermined , whose guideline enhances criminalization and proves to be more serious than that provided for in the criminal legislation in force and in the law on administrative improbity recently amended by the National Congress;

Considering that the PEC nº 05/2021 inaugurates an abominable breach of parity in the composition and attributions between the National Council of the Public Ministry and the National Council of Justice, to the point of undermining the symmetry between the Public Ministry and the Judiciary;

Aware of the seriousness and effects that may come to Brazilian society if PEC No. 05/2021 is approved and in conformity with the importance of preserving the institutional format given to the Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office by the Constituent Legislator of 1988 and of its indispensability for the maintenance of the Democratic State Brazilian, we, the BRAZILIAN PEOPLE, the true holder of legitimate political power, publicly declare the INTERGAL REJECTION OF PEC No. 05/2021, calling on the National Congress to act with prudence, responsibility and balance, under penalty of experiencing a serious setback in the political order and of the country.

