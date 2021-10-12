Kim Jong-un says US is ‘root’ of tensions | World

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un blamed the United States for being at the root of tensions and instability in this Asian peninsula, state media reported on Tuesday (12, Monday 11 in Brazil).
The United States is “the root” of instability and demonstrates hostility towards North Korea, Kim said according to the official KCNA agency.
This speech comes after weeks of several ballistic tests in North Korea, including long-range cruise missiles and a supposed hypersonic weapon.
The isolated communist regime is subject to several international sanctions for developing a prohibited UN nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, which was accelerated under the leadership of Kim Jong Un.
According to Pyongyang, the arsenal is needed to protect itself from a possible US invasion.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Self-Defence 2021’ exhibition in Pyongyang on October 12 — Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP
President Joe Biden’s government has repeatedly stated that it is not hostile to North Korea, but Kim is skeptical.
“I’m very curious if there are people or countries that believe in this,” he launched. “There is no basis in American actions to believe they are not hostile,” he added.
Kim became the first North Korean leader to personally meet an acting US president at the 2018 Singapore summit with Donald Trump.
Negotiations on a possible lifting of sanctions in exchange for ending Pyongyang’s arms program were halted a year later after a failed summit between the two leaders in Hanoi.
Surrounded by weaponry, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Self-Defence 2021’ exhibition in Pyongyang on October 12 — Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP
Biden, who took power at the beginning of the year, guarantees that he wants to resume these contacts with North Korea and proposes a meeting without prerequisites.
Washington is a close ally of South Korea and maintains 28,500 soldiers in that country to defend it from a possible invasion from the North, as happened in 1950.
The conflict between the two neighbors remains technically open, as the two Koreas never signed a peace treaty, only an armistice in 1953.
Seoul is also ramping up its military capabilities, and in September it successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile and introduced a supersonic cruise missile.
Kim accused his neighbor of hypocrisy, noting that his “unrestricted attempts to strengthen his military power are destroying the military balance on the Korean peninsula and increasing military instability and danger.”
