Kojima has unusual opinion about Netflix series

It is not new that the legendary game developer, Hideo Kojima, uses social networks to opine about movies and series he has watched. After all, he is the member of the gaming industry with the largest filmmaker complex on record.

This time, Kojimão joined the popular masses and watched Round 6, a South Korean series that is a hit on Netflix and even broke a record on the platform. In a publication on the Twitter, the developer said:

“I finished watching ‘Round 6’. My first impression before watching it was [emoji de quadrado]. After the first two episodes, my impression was [emoji de triângulo]. However, as the episodes went by, I saw [emoji de guarda-chuva] several times, and now that I’ve finished watching it, I don’t even see a [emoji de X] not one [emoji de círculo]. I see a series of [emoji de estrela] in sequence. [emoji de lula].”

Finished watching “Squid Game”.

My impression before watching it was◼️.

Up to the first 2 episodes, my impression was ▲.

However, as the episodes progressed, I saw☔️several times, and now that I’ve finished watching it, I don’t see a✖️nor a ●. I see a number of⭐️in a row.🦑 pic.twitter.com/5R2bzcTalD — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 8, 2021

From Kojima’s statement, he must have liked the series. assigning multiple stars to a television production is often a good sign.

