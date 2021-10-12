Larissa Manoela rocks in a photo showing her natural beauty; see now

Top Stories

Live Football: Cuiabá vs São Paulo Live Today, Know Where To Watch The Match Online And On TV

On the afternoon of Monday (11), the actress Larissa Manoela posted a photo on his official profile of Instagram where he showed every detail with its beauty. Larissa caught a lot of attention from her followers with each photo posted, which ended up receiving a lot of praise; see the click below.

Larissa Manoela is one of the greatest artists in Brazil! She has been known since the beginning of her career when she was 4 years old, now counting over millions of followers on her official Instagram profile.

Watch now: Mc Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra, rocks with sensual clothes on the beach and becomes the subject; check it out now

I see flowers on you

Check it out here too: Deolane Bezerra, widow of Mc Kevin, performed after the singer’s death, check it out

Larissa loves showing every bit of her day to her followers. What many are used to are the photos that the famous one puts on the beach. In fact, Larissa has already made it clear that her place is the beach and nature.

Collecting moments close to nature

Besides being a great actress, Larissa Manoela she is also a voice actor, singer, writer and model. Many internet users admire the talent, kindness, kindness and friendliness of the famous woman, who is very well talked about on social networks.

Check out a little about Larissa Manoela’s past

As many already know, Larissa already dated the actor João Guilherme ,who also participated in a soap opera together with her. The two broke up to try to get on with their lives. Soon after, the famous began to date another artist called Leo City, and John, with jade picon.

Unfortunately, the relationship between neither of the two did not work out, ending as well. But, there are still several pages in the Instagram, Facebook, among other social media dedicated to the ex couple Larissa Manoela and João Guilherme.

The actress has been receiving a lot of praise on social media such as: You’re wonderful and I miss you, You get more beautiful every day… Oh, I LOVE YOU MY LOVE, how can someone as beautiful as you be born? BEAUTIFUL FROM MY GARDEN YEYE KKKKKK, Too beautiful cousin, said some of his followers.

Don’t forget to check: Check out the before and after of Mel Maia and Larissa Manoela; impressive