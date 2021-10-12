Lary Bottino vents about a possible affair with Bil Araújo

During the confinement of A Fazenda 13, by Record TV, lary bottino vented with Gui Araújo about your involvement with arcrebian.

The digital influencer said it misses the ex-BBB’s reciprocity. “I’m very intense,” she said in conversation with her friend.

In recent days, Lary and Bil have been exchanging caresses and even slept together. The person also commented on the movement in the duvet.

“I don’t want to go out on sites screwing around,” he said. Bill replied to his friend that this could even be good for her career.

WL! lary bottino recalled once again the controversy with Anitta and Ariadna Arantes and delivered more details about the mess with the singer, with whom he broke up last year. in conversation with Mileide Mihaile in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, the influencer explained the reason for the departure of the two and told her version of the story.

“I went to live with Anitta for five months in the pandemic. That’s where I met my ex. She was dating Guilherme and I started dating Rol. Then when she broke up with Guilherme I went to Europe with her. We spent three months walking in Italy, Rome, Paris”, said Lary.

Mileide wanted to know if her friends published the photos of the trip on the internet and Lary, laughing, said yes. “You are crazy! It was an uproar for people in Europe in the pandemic”.

The influencer then recalled the confusion with Ariadna’s bracelet, which would have directly influenced the fight with Anitta. “When we came back, I had borrowed a bracelet from her friend Ariadna.” Mileide interrupted stating that she remembered the controversy with the bracelet and Bottino continued: “She [Ariadna] he said that I stole the bracelet and my daughter, my life turned to hell. I went into depression, I lost a lot of followers, I lost seven, 12 contracts. I stopped working, I didn’t work for three months, I ended my relationship. I was aggressive, it was all together”, concluded.

