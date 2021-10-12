last copy says goodbye in Ceará

This is the picture of the end of a vehicle manufacturer. For the national automotive market, it means the end of yet another national car manufacturer, which closes its doors with its mission accomplished, after all, it occupied a prominent place in the off road world and in national competitions. In the image, the latest Troller T4…

With the end of production in September, Troller now only operates to make parts for a few more days and then the doors will be closed permanently. At lights out, Troller enters the hall of marks killed by Ford.

Without making the brand and the product available to third parties, Ford just wants to sell Troller’s facilities in Horizonte, in the interior of Ceará. In this condition, we do not know if there are currently interested in the purchase, since the government of Ceará apparently threw in the towel.

With an end initially decreed on January 11, Troller was put up for sale, but Ford already has its own plan for the brand and after long rounds of negotiations, decided to close the carmaker. Thus, the segment remains open, with a gap that can be filled by imports, such as the Jeep Tank 300, from Great Wall.

Ford itself, which may have prompted the decision, has its Jeep Bronco, but it will certainly be as expensive here as a Jeep Wrangler. That is, twice the price of the T4, which leaves the scene costing R$198,400. Equipped with a Duratorq 3.2 five-cylinder in-line diesel engine with 200 horsepower and 47.7 kgfm, the jeep from Ceará has a six-speed manual transmission and 4×4 traction with reduced speed.

Joining the Ford Ka, Ka Sedan and EcoSport, which left the scene in January, with the closure of the Camaçari-BA plant, the Troller T4 enters the history of the Brazilian automobile, having evolved over 26 years of history and successfully.

[Fotos: Reprodução]