Last Troller leaves the factory in Ceará; see gallery | Cars

Reproduction / Eye on Horizon The last Troller: melancholy end for the Brazilian brand born in 1995

The last troller

from Horizonte (CE) left the factory two months ago, but only now the photo of the model leaving the assembly line has been published on social networks. Following the closing schedule of all Ford factories in Brazil, the models T4

and TX4

will no longer be done.

The Horizonte factory will continue operating until November 2021 to produce a stock of parts so that Troller owners are not left unsupported, depending on the parallel market.

The T4 and TX4 duo has a 3.2 turbodiesel engine capable of developing 200 hp of power and 47.9 kgfm of torque. It is the same engine as the Ranger, which is made in Argentina. The T4 model (R$ 206,090) has a manual transmission, while the TX4 (R$ 229,500) is automatic.

The future of Troller

THE Ford

do you want to sell the factory of troller

, and counts on the help of the Government of Ceará to look for potential clients. Some companies were interested in acquiring not only the production of Horizonte, but also the Troller brand as a whole. Ford is not considering selling Troller’s license, but neither has it defined a future for the brand.

THE troller

was founded in 1995 by businessman Rogério Farias from Ceará, focusing on the production of adventurous vehicles. Over its first ten years, the brand stood out with the launch of the RF Sport and T4 models, attracting Ford’s attention in 2007.

Ford kept Troller’s operations in Horizonte, but incorporated marketing, after-sales and service departments to the São Bernardo do Campo (SP) plant. This complex was also closed in 2019 as part of the global restructuring, putting an end to the life of the Fiesta hatch and truck line.