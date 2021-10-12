Latam discloses one of the funding proposals received as part of its reorganization





Through a Material Fact sent to the Financial Market Commission (CMF), the LATAM group today released one of the non-binding financing proposals received in the context of the negotiation of its reorganization and financing plan to successfully emerge from the Chapter 11 process of the United States Bankruptcy Code and the document “Preliminary List of Issues Raised by LATAM.”

The proposal was presented by an ad-hoc group of creditors represented by Moelis & Company and White & Case LLP and was disclosed after the end of the confidentiality period agreed between LATAM and the proponents. In the document “Preliminary List of Issues Raised by LATAM”, the group expressed certain concerns that reflect that LATAM’s focus is to ensure an adequate amount of indebtedness and liquidity at the end of its reorganization process and throughout the period of its business plan , as well as compliance with all applicable laws in implementing the plan.

LATAM has also received other proposals and continues to negotiate with all interested parties to reach an agreement on the terms of a reorganization and funding plan that will allow it to successfully exit the Chapter 11 process, in compliance with all laws applicable in both the United States and Chile. In addition, LATAM provides for the convening of its shareholders for an extraordinary general meeting, when appropriate, in accordance with the progress of negotiations.

Currently, LATAM has the exclusive right to present its reorganization plan until October 15, 2021 and the exclusive right to request its acceptance until December 15, 2021. If necessary, LATAM will request a further extension of said periods of exclusivity, which will be duly requested to the Court and reported to the regulatory authority and the market.

