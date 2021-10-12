Learn how to increase testosterone in the body naturally

Wrongly, many people associate testosterone only with men. According to the endocrinologist at Clínica Corporeum, Luís Bianchi, the hormone is also important for women, being directly linked to the production of muscle mass, maintenance of sexual desire and mood regulation.

“When this hormone is circulating in deficit, the effects are bad. We can mention the decrease in libido, the accentuation of depressive mood, the loss of muscle and bone mass and the constant feeling of tiredness”, explains the specialist.

The amount of testosterone in the body is measured in blood tests. According to nutritionist Paulo Mendes, although a consensus on ideal levels has not yet been established, the most common balance parameters are 300 nanograms of testosterone per deciliter of blood for men and between 50 and 80 nanograms for women.

Nutritionist Paulo Mendes says that, due to the modern lifestyle, it is more common to have less testosterone than ideal. A sedentary lifestyle and a diet that does not provide the necessary nutrients would be behind the problem.

There are pre-existing health conditions that impact testosterone production. Obesity, for example, would be one of them. If you are showing a deficit in the production of this hormone, Mendes suggests the adoption of healthier habits to try to regulate it before starting hormone replacement. See 8 tips separated by him:

1 – Practice physical activity – According to the nutritionist, keeping the body in motion increases energetically positive stimuli in the body. Strength training, such as functional, weight training and crossfit, increase testosterone production. Aerobic exercises, on the other hand, decrease. The important thing is to keep the balance between the two types of training;

2 – Get a good night’s sleep – Mendes explains that sleeping well is essential, as it ensures the proper functioning of the body. According to the expert, people who have sleep deprivation for 3 hours decrease their testosterone production by up to 20%;

3 – Meditate – According to the nutritionist, meditative practice improves the functioning of brain regions and, consequently, reduces stress. Stress management helps regulate testosterone production;

4 – Avoid very restrictive diets – Mendes explains that calorie restrictions and long-term low-carbohydrate diets also reduce testosterone levels. If your need is to increase hormone production, avoid low carb and ketogenic diets for too long;

5 – Increase Vitamin D – Vitamin D is important for testosterone production. To increase it, it is enough to sunbathe frequently;

6 – Maintain a healthy weight – According to Mendes, overweight and obesity reduce testosterone levels, as they increase the amount of fat in the viscera region. As a result, testosterone is converted to estradiol, increasing the incidence of erectile dysfunction and loss of libido;

7 – Avoid smoking – Smoking suppresses testosterone production;

8 – Beware of contraceptives – Paulo Mendes suggests that women with low hormones avoid using oral contraceptives, as they reduce the amount of testosterone circulating in the body. According to the specialist, with this, there is a reduction in libido, worsening of sleep and alteration in menstrual flow.

Testosterone and food

According to the nutritionist at the Renoir Medical Specialties Clinic, Viviane de Castro, it is also possible to improve the amount of testosterone through food.

“The production of this hormone depends on a good nutritional contribution, on the absorption of nutrients and micronutrients”, he says.

The expert suggests that people with low testosterone include in the menu nutrients such as zinc (cooked beans, oysters), magnesium (grains), vitamin B6 (banana, chicken) and vitamin B9 (green juice, lentils).