learn how to insert photo with music in your profile status

WhatsApp status does not allow you to insert songs in the post, as is possible in Instagram and Facebook stories. That’s because the messenger doesn’t have a native sticker to add songs.

The messenger only has stickers, emojis, phrases or drawings to edit or create an effect on the content to be posted. Even when the story is saved with music on another social network and reposted to WhatsApp, it still don’t recognize the sound.

However, there are features that allow us to create stories in the messenger accompanied by music, both on Android and iOS devices. Next, we’ll provide three ways to insert music into WhatsApp status.

How to put photo with music in WhatsApp status

1. App Clips

This video editing app has music options and allows them to be attached to photos. First, you need to download the app on your phone and select the image you want to add the music to.

In the app, select the music icon at the top of the screen, then tap “Soundtracks” and choose one of the available songs. When touching the song, an automatic download will be performed and, when clicking a second time on it, the option “select the sound” will be given.

Return to the previous screen and click on the “back” arrow, then press “ok”. To have the music recorded on the photo, select the pink button in the center of the screen and hold for a few seconds. The photo recording will appear at the bottom of the screen. Tap “Play” to see the result.

2. CapCut

Another video editing app available for mobile, CapCut (Android and iOS), also allows editing with music.

First of all, download the app on your mobile phone. Then open CapCut. In the center of the screen, the option “New project” will appear. Click on it and then select the clip where the song will be inserted.

In the lower right corner of the screen, tap the “Select” option. Then, also at the bottom, select “Audio” and then “Sounds”. Then click on the song that will accompany the video.

Click on the arrow symbol for the music to be transferred to the application and click on “+” to finish. Adjusting music to photo or video is done manually by dragging the track left or right.

3. Music Apps

In music apps like Spotify, Deezer and others, you can also create photos or videos with music. Just go into the app and select the track (song) you want to record. Then open the WhatsApp app and select “Status” in the left corner of the display.

Then click on the blue camera icon, at the top of the screen. Then press the button at the center of the screen and hold to record the part of the song you want to post.

To finish recording, just release the button. For the video to come out with music in status, just click on the arrow icon in the corner of the screen.