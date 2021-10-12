Leila Pereira’s allies want Pedro at Palmeiras

If it depends on the people closest to Leila Pereira within Palmeiras, the first target of the next president alviverde will be Pedro, from Flamengo. The owner of Crefisa has already admitted that she will look for four to six reinforcements for the next season, in order to make the team more competitive, and a 9 shirt is a priority.

One of the enthusiasts of the idea of ​​signing Pedro, well known inside and outside of Palmeiras, has emphasized that the only chance for the striker to compete in the World Cup in Qatar, next year, is to leave Flamengo. As Gabigol’s reserve, according to the Palmeirense, he will never be remembered by Tite.

Important: although no one will confirm, one of Leila’s allies even got in touch with Pedro’s staff, in order to understand the conditions of the deal. And the feedback was not the most encouraging. Is that the center forward cost 14 million euros to Fla, in six installments – only the first two won this year.

In addition to the high numbers, another point that must be played against is the rivalry between the clubs. Would it be worthwhile for president Rodolfo Landim to negotiate one of his most talented players precisely with a direct competitor to the titles?

Even as a reserve, Pedro already has 16 goals in 40 matches this season. Months ago, he did not hide his displeasure at not being released for the Olympics dispute, but the impression is that the theme was overcome by the desire to remain in his heart club and the great chance to win more titles.

If not with Pedro, Palmeiras will certainly strengthen with a 9 jersey for 2022. The internal assessment, by Leila and close ones, is that Deyverson and Luiz Adriano are far from the ideal scorer for next year’s Verdão.