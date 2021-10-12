Lewandowski denies request to force Alcolumbre to mark André Mendonça’s Saturday | Policy

The minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski denied this Monday (11) the request presented by senators to force the president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to set a date for the hearing of the former minister André Mendonça.

Mendonça was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to occupy a seat on the STF – the position has been open since Marco Aurélio Mello retired, on July 12th. The presidential nomination was made official on July 13, almost three months ago, but remains in the Senate.

The Constitution provides that the STF ministers, as well as other federal authorities, can only assume the position after a hearing and approval in the CCJ of the Senate and then confirmation of the name in plenary. The inclusion of the topic on the agenda is up to the presidents of the CCJ and the Senate, in two stages.

By denying the continuation of the writ of mandamus, Lewandowski assessed that the The matter is an internal matter for the Senate and, therefore, it is not possible to interfere with the STF.

“The jurisprudence of this Supreme Court, in compliance with the constitutional principle of separation of powers, is firm in the sense that the decisions of the National Congress carried out on the basis of regimental norms have a nature internal corporis, being, therefore, infringing judicial review,” says Lewandowski.

In August, Bolsonaro met Alcolumbre at an official event and personally asked for the meeting in Mendonça to be scheduled. Remember in the video below:

The action was presented by senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO). According to lawmakers, “there is no republican reason” for Alcolumbre’s refusal to schedule the hearing.

Vieira and Kajuru also stated that the delay represents “flagrant and undue interference in the healthy balance between the Powers, insofar as it makes impossible the concrete production of effects that should emanate from the free exercise of the typical attribution of the President of the Republic”.

Even the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, had already stated in September that the delay in analyzing Mendonça’s name caused “inconvenience” for the members of the Court.

The open vacancy defrauds the plenary and opens the possibility of a tie between the ten ministers in office – see the video below: