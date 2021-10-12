Lewandowski rejects request to force Alcolumbre to schedule a meeting in Mendonça

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski filed a writ of mandamus filed by senators asking the court to determine the scheduling of the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for a seat on the Supreme Court.

For the STF minister, this is an internal matter for the Senate, which is why it is not up to the Judiciary to enter into the matter. In addition, Lewandowski considered that the senators who filed the action would not have the power to do so because they did not hold the net and certain right.

“So that there are no further doubts, I register below the provisions of the Magna Carta that govern the matter, from which it is possible to verify that the choice, approval and appointment of a member of the Supreme Court results from a complex political-administrative act, the result of of the combined –and exclusive– action of the Executive and the Legislative, without any interference by the Judiciary”, argues the STF minister in the decision.

“The jurisprudence of this Supreme Court, in observance of the constitutional principle of the separation of Powers, is firm in the sense that the decisions of the National Congress carried out on the basis of regimental norms have an internal corporis nature, and are, therefore, infringing judicial review” , he added.

The writ of mandamus was presented in mid-September by the senators Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship SE) and Jorge Kajuru (We can-GO) to oblige the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the House, David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to schedule a Saturday meeting in Mendonça.

The name of the nominee is resisted in the House, including by Alcolumbre. Still, Mendonça, who was Minister of Justice and Public Security and Union Advocate General under the Bolsonaro government, met with senators and made attempts on his own to make his name viable. All this at a time when the government is facing an unfavorable environment in the Senate.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

