Lewandowski rejects request to oblige Alcolumbre to schedule a hearing from Mendonça to the STF – 10/11/2021 – Power

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), rejected the request of parliamentarians that the president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), be obliged to set the date for the hearing. André Mendonça, nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro for a vacancy in the Supreme Court.

The magistrate stated that the decision to address the issue is an internal matter for the Legislature and that interference by the Judiciary in this case would not be correct.

Mendonça was nominated to the STF in July, but Alcolumbre, with support from the Senate, has shown resistance towards the chosen head of the Executive.

Lewandowski said that he does not see a violated right that justifies the granting of the writ of mandamus – a procedural type presented by senators to the Supreme Court.

“Notwithstanding such allegations, I think that the petitioners did not discharge the burden of pointing out which net right and proper right would have been violated by the alleged omission of the President of the CCJ of the Federal Senate.”

This Sunday (10), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) criticized Alcolumbre for the delay in scheduling the hearing.

“The one who isn’t allowing the hearing is Davi Alcolumbre (…) He had everything possible during the two years with me and suddenly he doesn’t want André Mendonça. Who might not want it is the Senate plenary, it’s not him . He can vote against, now what he is doing is not done. The nomination is mine,” said Bolsonaro during an interview in Guarujá (SP), where he is spending his extended holiday.

“If he wants to nominate someone to the Supreme, he can nominate two. He is running for president next year and in the first half of 2023 he has two vacancies for the Supreme,” he continued.

The appointment of a STF minister linked to the evangelical bench is a demand from leaders of religious groups, who have been demanding both the government and the Senate for unblocking the analysis of Mendonça’s name.

Now, as showed the sheet, the center wants to indicate a new name for the vacancy opened in the Federal Supreme Court, opening a crisis between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and evangelical leaders. Mendonça has firm support among some of the main leaders in the segment, and the movement at the center made dissatisfaction explode.

An articulation of the main ministers of the group that commands the Chamber of Deputies seeks to make possible the name of Alexandre Cordeiro de Macedo, the president of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

Macedo had his nomination defended by Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government) and Fábio Faria (Communications), and the topic was debated at two dinners held last week in Brasília.