Lighting candles for saints and orixás becomes more expensive after Petrobras reduces paraffin production – 10/11/2021 – Market

“If I put it down on paper, I should spend more on candles than on my electricity bill”, says anthropologist and podcaster Orlando Calheiros, 38. In recent months, the presenter of “Benzina” realized that he “spends easily” R$ 200 per month on an item that nearly doubled the price in a year.

It was two blows at once to raise the candle price. The product reflects the rise in fuel prices, which caused an inflationary domino effect in production chains, and the sharp drop in the production of the raw material, paraffin, by Petrobras.

Calheiros is an ogã (a kind of priest) in the omoloko, a religion of African origin, like Umbanda and Candomblé. Religious practice in much of the country, from the Catholic Church to the terreiro do pai de santo, lighting candles is also an essential part of their faith.

“Look, I have my settlements [representações de orixás]. I sometimes spend seven candles seven days a week just at home. Until later. Take into account that the cheapest burden that can be found here in Rio de Janeiro is around R$80”, he says. “Now imagine this on the scale of a saint’s shack.”

To make a candle, you have to melt the paraffin, add a wick and wait for the recipe to dry. The main ingredient has a single national producer, Petrobras.

It turns out that the state-owned company manufactures it in two refineries, one in Duque de Caxias (RJ), the other in São Francisco do Conde (BA). And the unit in Bahia is under maintenance, with a return forecast for October, as the company says through its press office.

“Since 2020, the Brazilian market has been mostly served by imported products”, says Petrobras in a statement. Its average market share dropped from 41% to 26% when comparing the year 2020 with the accumulated up to August 2021.

Until then, the solution is to import. And if manufacturers pay dearly for it, the damage doesn’t die with them. “We reduced our margins [de lucro], we adjust processes, people, cost and pass it on to the consumer”, says Pollyana Rodrigues, partner at Velas Raio de Fogo. “We have no other option.”

In August of last year, Rodrigues’ company paid R$ 7.80 per kilogram of paraffin. From there came the flagship of the house, the seven-day candle, a popular type at the National Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. The unit was sold for R$ 3.80.

A year later, the paraffin cost R$ 15.45, a 98% gallop. With a monthly production of 15 tons, Raio de Fogo started charging R$ 6 for the same model of candle, 58% more than a year earlier.

“In the absence of a national product, distributors were forced to look for alternatives outside the country: China, Greece, Egypt, the United States. This makes it very expensive, as import taxes and fees for the nationalization of the product are very high”, says Rodrigues.

The scenario gets worse. Cléside Meneses remembers the high international shipping of containers and ships. And how to forget about him? “The dollar made the product almost double in price.”

Meneses is the commercial manager of Guanabara Nordeste, the Bahia branch of the group that claims to be the largest manufacturer of paraffin candles in Latin America. Its sector alone is responsible for around 80 thousand boxes per month.

“O [pacote] most used here in Bahia, with the 270g votive candle, in 2019 it cost more or less R$ 42. Today it is around R$ 64.”

He would have liked to only grieve with the cost of the paraffin. Plastic packaging, cardboard boxes, wicks — almost all inputs have suffered some high, he says.

Specialist in oil, gas and naval at Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro), Sávio Bueno says in the report that the interruption of a large portion of paraffin production in Brazil “was a surprise to a large part of the demanding industry.” There is, yes, a local market capable of absorbing the volumes produced by the state-owned company, he adds.

“Although the reasons have not been officially disclosed by Petrobras,” says Bueno, Firjan pointed out in a technical note other possible reasons for the decline. The sale process of the northeastern refinery and a strategy to reduce operating costs in some of the company’s assets during the pandemic are among them.

Petrobras states that, “for an adequate understanding of the effects of its policies on the price perceived by the final consumer”, it is necessary to understand that those who purchase paraffin with it “also seek supply with imported products and are responsible for transport, marketing and, eventually, , adequacy of shape (solidification of the candle) and packaging”.

Therefore, people like the anthropologist Orlando, who spend almost as much on candles as on electricity, pay dearly for a process that involves other installments. “Transportation costs, taxes, commercial margin, etc., [coisas] over which Petrobras has no interference.”

Retired Irene Ferreira, 68, has been in the habit of leaving a flame “for a saint” for three decades —Santa Rita, the patroness of impossible causes. She says she doesn’t understand economic news, she just knows that she felt the price of the seven-day candle, her favorite, in her pocket.

A son convinced him that the virtual fire, in an app that simulates flames, also does the job. Sometimes it appeals to him. One advantage is that you don’t need to put your cell phone on top of the fridge, as you used to do with a candle. Her dog one day burned his muzzle on her.