Lira’s ‘simple solution’ for fuel is to please Bolsonaro

× Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

Arthur Lira (photo) is an intelligent man and knows very well that the ICMS is not the “evil cousin” responsible for high fuel prices, still ongoing.

But the president of the Chamber is interested in embarking on the narrative of Jair Bolsonaro (photo), the one who always assigns blame, and also try to play part of the inflation crisis in the lap of the governors.

Political opponent of the governor of Alagoas, Renan Son (MDB), Lira decided to accept a questionable proposal to change the calculation of the ICMS that is levied on fuels. With its peculiar way of “tract” matters of interest to him, he wants to approve the idea as soon as possible, to, among other things, please the President of the Republic.

Calculations made by Brazilian Federation of State Tax Inspectors Associations (Febrafite) and published by O Globo show that Lira’s proposal would bring down the tax revenue of states and municipalities in BRL 24.1 billion per year.

“The impact of R$ 24 billion is not a small thing, nor is it negligible. Implementing such a measure without the necessary supplementation of revenue goes against what society wants.”, told the newspaper Rodrigo Spada, president of Febrafite.

“In the rush to address apparently simple – but clearly mistaken – solutions, the federal government appoints ICMS as the main driver of this increase in consumer prices”, says an excerpt from the entity’s study coordinated by economists Angelo de Angelis and Murilo Ferreira Viana.

