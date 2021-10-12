List: Which Remedies Work and Don’t Work Against Covid-19 | News Brazil | Online Diary

When drugmaker MSD (known as Merck in the United States and Canada) announced earlier this month that tests with molnupirvir were showing great results, several experts were very excited by the news. For the first time, the possibility of an effective and affordable remedy against Covid became concrete.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several treatments have been tested for different stages of the disease. Some drugs have been shown to be ineffective, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, while others have had limited positive effects or are still in the testing phase.

Below is a list of the top medications under discussion when it comes to Covid. Approved

REDEVIVE

The antiviral remdesivir was the first drug to be approved for use against the coronavirus in Brazil and the USA. The drug is indicated for people hospitalized with pneumonia and who need oxygen support.

But a recent study by the manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, indicated that the drug reduces by 87% the risk of hospitalization and death in outpatients at high risk of worsening the condition. The data have not yet been published in a scientific journal. The complete treatment can go from R$ 15 thousand.

REGEN-COV

The combination of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab (molecules artificially produced from single-cell clones that help to neutralize the virus), known by the trade name Regen-Cov, reduced virus infections in residents of the same household and also helped to avoid hospitalization and Covid-related deaths in people at risk for severe disease development.

The drug was the second to receive authorization for emergency use. So far, Anvisa’s approval is only valid for Covid’s mild and moderate cases.

BANLANIVIMAB AND ETESEVIMAB

The set of monoclonal antibodies from the company Eli Lilly reduced by up to 70% the risk of hospitalization and deaths caused by Covid in mild and moderate cases and with risk of worsening the condition.

The protection against hospitalization and death led to Anvisa’s approval of the combination of drugs, but only for use in patients who are not hospitalized and who require the use of oxygen.

REGDANVIMABE, SOTROVIMABE

As well as the other monoclonal antibodies, regdanvimab and sotrovimab, from the companies Celltrion Healthcares and GlaxonSmithKlein (GSK), respectively, also received authorization from Anvisa for emergency use against Covid.

Both showed a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression in people aged 12 years and older and at high risk of Covid worsening.

BARICITINIB

In late September, Anvisa approved a sixth drug for use against Covid, baricitinib, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis, from the company Eli Lilly.

The new indication applies to adult patients hospitalized with a severe Covid condition who require oxygen support by mask, nasal catheter or mechanical ventilation.

In test

MOLNUPIRAVIR

The pill developed by drugmaker MSD (known as Merck in the United States and Canada) reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for patients who can develop severe forms of the disease by about 50%, according to preliminary results of a study conducted in the States. United.

After the release of preliminary results, MSD and Ridgeback Pharmaceutics announced that they plan to seek authorization for emergency use of the pill in several countries.

In Brazil, a phase 3 clinical trial was launched in June to assess twice-daily drug use for five days in people aged 18 and over diagnosed with Covid (maximum four days) and with symptoms.

MSD announced last Tuesday (5) that Brazil will also be part of a phase 3 study to assess the prophylactic use of the drug, that is, to prevent post-exposure infection by Sars-CoV-2.

TOFACITINIB

The drug tofacitinib, known by the trade name Xeljanz, developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer, showed a 37% reduction in the risk of death and respiratory failure in patients hospitalized with Covid, according to a study conducted at the Israeli Institute of Education and Research, linked to hospital of the same name.

The drug is currently indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

AZD7442

Treatment with AstraZeneca antibodies was effective up to 77% against the risk of developing symptomatic Covid, according to data released by the drugmaker itself.

The drugmaker intends to apply for authorization for emergency use as prophylaxis (infection prevention) against Covid. AstraZeneca says, however, that the drug should not replace vaccination, which is a strong measure to control the pandemic and protect the disease.

PF-07321332 + RITONAVIR

The antiviral PF-07321332, developed by Pfizer, showed, in animal tests, a strong antiviral action, preventing the replication of Sars-CoV-2. If it works, the drug may be effective only in the early stages of the infection.

The promising results led to the announcement, on the 27th, that the company will proceed with a large clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug associated with ritonavir to prevent Sars-CoV-2 infection. Currently, ritonavir is used against HIV.

CONVALESCENT PLASMA

The Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, is testing the use of plasma from Covid recovered patients as a therapy for patients with the severe form of the disease.

Convalescent plasma, as it is called, is rich in specific antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 and can help fight infection.

In January, a study of 160 elderly people conducted in Argentina pointed to a 48% reduction in the risk of developing a severe respiratory condition.

In addition to convalescent plasma, Butantan is also developing a serum rich in antibodies that can be used to treat the disease.

with obvious benefit

DEXAMETASONE

Corticosteroids are one of the most used medications for the treatment of patients hospitalized with Covid and in need of respiratory support.

Data from the Oxford University Recovery study indicated that the drug reduced Covid mortality by about 35% in patients receiving mechanical pulmonary ventilation and by about 20% in those who needed supplemental oxygen inhalation, without intubation.

They found no benefit, however, in patients who did not need respiratory support.

ANTICOAGULANTS

Anticoagulants, such as heparin, are accessible drugs that are widely used in hospitalized patients with severe respiratory syndrome caused by the coronavirus. A study conducted by researchers from the Hospital Sírio-Libanês and from the HC at USP evaluated different dosages of anticoagulants in patients hospitalized with Covid in serious condition and found that there was a significant improvement in those treated in relation to the occurrence of thromboembolic conditions.

Evidence of contradictory benefit

TOCILIZUMAB

The drug, which is indicated for use in arthritis, has been tested around the world to treat critically ill inpatients with Covid, but the results of clinical studies so far have not shown a reduction in hospitalization or death.

One of the studies, conducted at USP’s Hospital das Clínicas, pointed out that tocilizumab did not add any benefit in terms of the patient being intubated or reducing mortality.

In 2020, however, the Recovery study, with 4,000 volunteers, demonstrated a positive result for tocilizumab in reducing mortality when compared to standard treatment. This was the only study of the drug to have a favorable outcome, since in the smaller studies the results did not indicate efficacy of tocilizumab against Covid.

no obvious benefit

AVIFAVIR (FAVIPIRAVIR)

Used against flu, the antiviral favipiravir had its request for use in patients hospitalized with Covid denied by Anvisa for not meeting the minimum requirements for safety and efficacy.

LOPINAVIR + RITONAVIR

The two antiviral drugs used to combat HIV did not provide any benefit in patients hospitalized with Covid according to the WHO Recovery study. Proven ineffective against Covid-19

CHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROCHINE

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were the most tested drugs against Covid and, in all studies of high scientific rigor, including the largest Brazilian study, they were not effective for patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

IVRMECTIN

The veterinary antiparasitic, whose antiviral effect against the virus was shown in in vitro trials last year, did not show any benefit against Covid in humans. The conclusion was even disclosed by the drug’s manufacturer, MSD, a pharmaceutical company.

NITAZOXANIDE (ANNITA)

Another antiparasitic that has been tested for Covid and has not been proven to be effective.

EXO-CD24 (NASAL SPRAY)

Originally developed to fight ovarian cancer, it was tested in Israel against Covid, but so far its effectiveness against the disease has not been proven.

PROXALUTAMIDE

Blocking male hormones against prostate cancer, the drug has not been proven effective against Covid. Studies conducted in Brazil are being investigated for possible fraud and for not having authorization for tests on humans.