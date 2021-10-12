Live football: Paysandu x Botafogo-PB; lineups and where to watch today (11/10)

by


Paysandu and Botafogo-PB face off for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C 2021 this Monday

On Monday, October 11, 2021, another live football match will take place between Paysandu and Botafogo-PB for the Brazilian Championship Série C, the game will take place tonight, starting at 20:00 (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Botafogo-PB playing away from home, with arbitration made by José Mendonça (PR). THE Live broadcast it will be up to the DAZN

, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Paysandu and Botafogo-PB) already have their probable lineups. Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel betweenPaysandu x Botafogo-PB

.

Technical sheet – Paysandu x Botafogo-PBMatch
Paysandu x Botafogo-PBScoreboard
0x0Date / Time
10/11/2021 at 8:00 pmStreaming
DAZN
StadiumCuruzu
LocalBethlehem-PA
Paysandu lineupPerema, Victor Souza, Leandro Silva (Marcelo), Rildo, Denilson, Diego Matos, Marino, José Aldo, Marlon, Danrlei and Paulo Roberto.
Botafogo-PB lineupFelipe, Sávio, Daniel Felipe, Pablo, Tinga, Willian Machado, Tsunami, Clayton, Cleyton (Juninho), Juba, Welton and .
ModalityBrazilian Championship Series C

Progress

