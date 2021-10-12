Live football: Paysandu x Botafogo-PB; lineups and where to watch today (11/10)

Paysandu and Botafogo-PB face off for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C 2021 this Monday
On Monday, October 11, 2021, another live football match will take place between Paysandu and Botafogo-PB for the Brazilian Championship Série C, the game will take place tonight, starting at 20:00 (Brasilia time).
Where to watch?
This time with Botafogo-PB playing away from home, with arbitration made by José Mendonça (PR). THE Live broadcast it will be up to the DAZN
, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Paysandu and Botafogo-PB) already have their probable lineups. Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel betweenPaysandu x Botafogo-PB
.
|Technical sheet – Paysandu x Botafogo-PB
|Match
|Paysandu x Botafogo-PB
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|10/11/2021 at 8:00 pm
|Streaming
|DAZN
|Stadium
|Curuzu
|Local
|Bethlehem-PA
|Paysandu lineup
|Perema, Victor Souza, Leandro Silva (Marcelo), Rildo, Denilson, Diego Matos, Marino, José Aldo, Marlon, Danrlei and Paulo Roberto.
|Botafogo-PB lineup
|Felipe, Sávio, Daniel Felipe, Pablo, Tinga, Willian Machado, Tsunami, Clayton, Cleyton (Juninho), Juba, Welton and .
|Modality
|Brazilian Championship Series C
Progress
Finished Only in CenárioMT you can stay up to date with everything that happens in Live Football, activate notifications and receive our exclusive news.Exclusive and quality news is on
ScenarioMT
, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.
Find out what are the main football matches around the world today. Check the times and schedule to watch. *What is DAZN DAZN is a streaming service
live sports.
The service subscriber only needs a good internet to be able to access the platform on their smartphones, tablets, computers or video game consoles. The user needs to pay a monthly fee to have this access to some games that are available on the platform.
Related