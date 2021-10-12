Live football: Paysandu x Botafogo-PB; lineups and where to watch today (11/10)

On Monday, October 11, 2021, another live football match will take place between Paysandu and Botafogo-PB for the Brazilian Championship Série C, the game will take place tonight, starting at 20:00 (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Botafogo-PB playing away from home, with arbitration made by José Mendonça (PR). THE Live broadcast it will be up to the DAZN

, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Paysandu and Botafogo-PB) already have their probable lineups. Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel betweenPaysandu x Botafogo-PB

.

Technical sheet – Paysandu x Botafogo-PB Match Paysandu x Botafogo-PB Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/11/2021 at 8:00 pm Streaming DAZN Stadium Curuzu Local Bethlehem-PA Paysandu lineup Perema, Victor Souza, Leandro Silva (Marcelo), Rildo, Denilson, Diego Matos, Marino, José Aldo, Marlon, Danrlei and Paulo Roberto. Botafogo-PB lineup Felipe, Sávio, Daniel Felipe, Pablo, Tinga, Willian Machado, Tsunami, Clayton, Cleyton (Juninho), Juba, Welton and . Modality Brazilian Championship Series C

Progress

Find out what are the main football matches around the world today. Check the times and schedule to watch. *What is DAZN DAZN is a streaming service

