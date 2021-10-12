LIVE | Secretary of Health talks about the situation of the pandemic in ES

The Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, grants, this Monday (11), an online press conference to update information on the fight against Covid-19 in Espírito Santo.

The secretary highlighted that the State is still in the phase of rehabilitation of the pandemic. “As announced and evaluated, we are heading to live in a new phase, where large agglomerations can reach cases of death and hospitalization”.

He stated that the trend is for there to be, from now on, one more way of life and one more endemic disease. “We want to achieve satisfactory vaccination against covid-19 to overcome the issue as a public health problem. We have to overcome all movements linked to anti-vaccination theories. If it weren’t for vaccines, at this moment, Espírito Santo would be experiencing a fourth wave of cases,” he said.

Fernandes called on the entire population to convince relatives and friends, who have not yet been vaccinated, to take the vaccine to reach the goal. “We have guaranteed vaccines for the entire population over 12 years old. Both for those who have not yet taken D1, and for the elderly who will be vaccinated in the booster dose”.

According to the secretary, the daily average of vaccination in Espírito Santo is falling. “As we lift all measures of economic and social restrictions, we will increase measures so that unvaccinated people cannot access events.”

According to him, an ordinance will be published this week so that state servers cannot access certain locations in case of non-vaccination. Nésio also stated that he asked the Ministry of Health to make vaccination against covid-19 part of the annual and mandatory calendar of the National Immunization Plan.

“At this moment, we managed to reach a high degree of mobilization in society for vaccination and we have a satisfactory adherence, but we still haven’t managed to save all the lives we need to save,” he said.

The Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, highlighted that the Delta variant, detected in Espírito Santo, caused the number of hospitalizations in July to increase, but it was not as significant as before.

Almost 92% of the population over 18 years old received the 1st dose or the single dose. Almost 64% of adults received the 2nd dose. As for teenagers, more than 64% have already taken the first dose and 63% of the elderly have taken the booster dose, according to Reblin.

The secretary said that around 312,000 people have not yet returned to take the second dose of the vaccine in Espírito Santo, but this is a smaller number than has already been registered. He also highlighted that the vast majority of overdue doses are in the adult population, between 18 and 59 years old, and 72% are under 49 years old.

“The vaccination passport will take into account the complete vaccination system. The population needs to understand that there are no reasons not to take the second dose. The certificate will show how many days late each person is. One dose is not possible to guarantee protection that needs to be offered,” said Nésio Fernandes.

He also highlighted that there are conditions to reach the complete vaccination schedule, to guarantee a different Christmas for the Espirito Santo. For this, new mass testing points will be opened, in Colatina (road), at CREFES, at the Campo Grande Terminal (Cariacica) and a vaccination point at Ufes.

The Health Department warned that the state has conditions to vaccinate all tourists in Espírito Santo. “We want the state free from mourning and disease. In Espírito Santo, we want, in addition to the passport, to guarantee the offer so that anyone can be vaccinated in the state.

For next Saturday, the ordinance with the activities to be required for the vaccine passport is expected to be disclosed, which will talk about the circulation of people and access of people with the two doses. The proof can be done through the application of the Ministry of Tourism,” said the secretary.

Nésio Fernandes believes that some microregions should already reach very low risk in October and that in December the entire state should already be in blue risk.

“It is very unlikely that by December we will not have the whole of Espírito Santo at very low risk. We are on our way to reach all Espírito Santo territories in November. In October, we will have all economic factors mobilized with vaccination,” he said.

Photo: Disclosure/ Sesa





Covid-19 numbers in Espírito Santo

Espírito Santo registered, this Sunday (10), four more deaths and 489 cases of the new coronavirus in 24 hours. The information is from the Covid-19 Panel, maintained and updated daily by the State Department of Health (Sesa).

With that, the state reached 12,664 594,562 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic in March last year. The panel also points out that 568,673 people managed to recover from the disease in the state.

Risk map has five cities at moderate risk

A new risk map came into effect from this Monday (11), in Espírito Santo. In it, the cities of Alfredo Chaves, Ibatiba, Mantenópolis, Mimoso do Sul and Rio Bananal are classified at moderate risk. The other municipalities in the state remain at low risk.

The yellow classification, of moderate risk, means that bars, cafeterias, restaurants, convenience stores and alcoholic beverage distributors can only be open from Monday to Saturday, until 10 pm. On Sundays, the operation is authorized only until 4 pm.

In the municipalities at low risk, there is no restriction on operating hours in any economic activity. However, it is still necessary to comply with safety protocols, such as the use of masks, distance and non-crowding, among other measures.