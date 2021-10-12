LIVE: Watch Mass of Our Lady of Aparecida now

This Tuesday (12), Catholics celebrate the day of Our Lady Aparecida, patroness of Brazil. Because of this, TV Aparecida broadcasts live masses directly from the Santuário de Aparecida, in São Paulo, and the Rádio Jornal website rebroadcasts them. Mass starts at noon. Watch:

Story

“Long live the Mother of God and ours, without sin conceived! Long live the Immaculate Virgin, Senhora Aparecida!”. These verses are sung throughout Brazil in honor of the country’s patron saint, Nossa Senhora da Conceição Aparecida, whose solemnity the Church celebrates today, October 12th.

The image of Aparecida was found in 1717. At the time, with the news of the passage of the Count of Assumar through Vila de Guaratinguetá, fishermen Domingos Garcia, Filipe Pedroso and João Alves went out to fish in the Paraíba River.

After many unsuccessful attempts, they went to the port of Itaguaçu. João Alves threw the net into the water and caught the body of an image of Nossa Senhora da Conceição without the head. Casting the nets again, he grabbed the missing head of the image. And what followed was a bountiful catch for the three humble fishermen.

The image, made of terracotta, has a dark, blackened color, due to the material it is made from and because it was lost in the river for a while.

Felipe Pedroso’s family took the image and took it to their home. In an oratory built on the site, people from the neighborhood came to pray to the Virgin. Devotion grew among the people and many graces were achieved by those who prayed in front of the image. Thus, the devotion spread throughout Brazil.

With time, the house was already small for the large number of faithful who came to pray and, around 1734, the Vicar of Guaratinguetá built a Chapel on top of Morro dos Coqueiros, open to the public on July 26, 1745 However, the number of faithful increased, and in 1834 the construction of a larger Church, the current Basilica Velha, began.

On September 8, 1904, the image of Nossa Senhora da Conceição Aparecida was solemnly crowned by the then bishop of São Paulo, Dom José Camargo Barros. On April 29, 1908, the Church received the title of Basilica Minor. And, in 1929, Pope Pius XI proclaimed our Lady Queen of Brazil and her Official Patron Saint.