Low carb dieting: yes or no? Conscious Choices Comes 1st – 10/11/2021

Currently, the low carb diet is considered one of the most effective when it comes to weight loss, improving insulin resistance and lipid profile. It is common to find in the scientific literature several articles proving the effectiveness of these diets in the process of weight loss and fat reduction. However, there is not that much evidence to define what a low carb diet actually is.

Many will say that it is about eating less than 40% of carbohydrates of all daily consumption, others define that low carb means eating less than 130g of carbohydrates per day. Sometimes it can simply be a matter of reducing the daily consumption of carbohydrates without a specific number, because there are people of different sizes and weights, so defining that all low carb fans should eat less than 130 g of carbohydrate ends up not making much sense .

In low carb diets found on the internet something very common is the attention to the glycemic index and also some foods that are allowed and prohibited. Among those allowed are fruits —with caution—, lean proteins, vegetables and good fats. In relation to prohibited foods, sugars, cereals, dried fruits and flour in general, such as tapioca and white bread, are present.

The truth is that treating food as allowed or prohibited creates a food dichotomy, in which there is food of good and evil. For a person who needs to resolve emotional issues, eating something outside what is allowed increases their frustration, generates a feeling of failure and this feeling is often followed by overeating as a way to alleviate the feeling of guilt, turning it into a vicious cycle with food.

The idea of ​​the text is not to get into the physiological aspects of low carb, but to reflect on the impacts it can have on a person’s life. Understand that when it comes to food deprivation, it does not need to be restricted to physiology and nutrition, but it can be an expanded concept for the human mind.

Depriving the human being of something, be it food, sex, sleep, rest, good conversations, can decompensate or generate exaggerations in other spheres of life. Therefore, it would be much simpler to think of low carb as something punctual.

How is life for that person who has been eating French bread for breakfast since childhood? Is depriving her of this food to fit into a diet the best way?

That’s why it’s important to understand what meaning food has in someone’s life. Another thing would be to assess how a person’s bread consumption is… Suppose you eat bread in exaggerated amounts in all your meals, then it would be interesting to reduce the consumption of this bread and add other foods instead as a strategy to improve consumption of other nutrients. In this case, you didn’t necessarily make a low carb, you just improved your eating pattern.

From the point of view of the low carb movement, it can be seen that it started around the 60s with the American physician Robert Atkins. In the US, there are several foods with low amounts of carbohydrates, in addition to several other low carb protocols, but it still remains the country with the highest obesity rate on the planet.

So labeling everyone an ideal diet doesn’t seem to be working very well. Unlike Italy, which is the third leanest country in the world, eating carbohydrates normally without putting a label on their food. Imagine yourself inviting an Italian to make a low carb…

The truth is that eating everything, but not everything, in balanced amounts, is what actually becomes sustainable for your health.

The text is not just saying that we should eat carbohydrates in exaggerated amounts or change all meals for sugar and white flour. However, improving the eating pattern, learning not to prohibit foods, knowing how to make healthy and conscious choices is more important than being stuck on a specific diet pretending to be a lifestyle.