Ludmilla brings together former Brazilian national team players at a party

It was Lud’s Fervo, but some unsuspecting ones might even think it was a celebration of veterans of the ball world. This Sunday, (10/10), the singer opened the doors of her home to receive friends and celebrate her return to Brazil. Among those present, two ex-stars stood out: Romário and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

The singer registered the meetings in the stories. In the photo with Ronaldinho Gaucho, he wrote: “I love you! I was already homesick. What an honor to receive you in my house”. The former top scorer of the Brazilian soccer team also celebrated the meeting. In an Instagram post, Ronaldinho was just gratitude: “Preta! Thank you so much for the affection you always have! Together until the end!” he promised.

I boil ludmill 1 Ludmilla promoted a padogon in her houseReproduction/Instagram I boil ludmill 3 In a barbecue + pagoda Reproduction/Instagram FERVO2 Romario was present BOIL Ronaldinho Gaucho was also at Fervo da Lud I boil ludmill 2 (1) The party was attended by several personalities Reproduction/Instagram 0

Lud also shared with his followers a photo in which he appears accompanied by Romário. The artist dedicated another affectionate caption to the former striker: “My friend Baixinho sprang up in Fervo da Lud”, she celebrated. Romário responded, reposting the image: “Me and the braba!”.

